Padres win third straight

CHICAGO -- Wil Myers made the most of one extra pitch on Friday.

As a result, the center fielder slugged a three-run, go-ahead home run to give the San Diego Padres a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

With an 0-2 count and two outs in the seventh inning, Cubs right-handed reliever Brian Schlitter delivered what he and catcher Welington Castillo figured was an inning-ending called third strike and started to walk off with a 4-2 lead intact.

Not so fast. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook said the pitch was a ball, handing Myers another chance. He took the next offering and launched a 421-foot shot to left-center to score second baseman Jedd Gyorko and shortstop Alexi Amarista for a one-run lead.

“The catcher jumped up and he thought it was a strike, but the ump called it a ball, so it was a ball,” said Myers, who went 3-for-4.

Myers also made an adjustment just before hitting his first homer of the year.

“I knew (Schlitter) had a good two-seamer, so I was kind of cheating in; but, sure enough, he was throwing away,” Myers said. “I was able to focus back to the middle, so I was happy with the result.”

San Diego claimed its third straight win and sixth in seven games in the opener of the three-game weekend series.

Padres starter James Shields (2-0) worked six innings for the win and reliever Craig Kimbrel picked up his fourth save.

“I didn’t have the greatest stuff today,” said Shields, who gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits, struck out nine and walked two. “It was one of those games where you grind it through. I didn’t feel too good in the bullpen. (But) the team did a great job of coming back and picking me up.”

Schlitter (0-1) worked 1/3 inning and took the loss.

”He’s probably the guy that puts the ball on the ground more than any of our relief pitchers, so I just thought it was the better chance of an (inning-ending) ground ball,“ said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. ”Of course you’d like to have that pitch called a strike; but, even after it wasn‘t, you have to make a better pitch than that.

“I‘m not going to sit here and blame umpires for our lack of execution.”

Friday was also the major-league debut of Cubs third-base prospect Kris Bryant.

Bryant, who hit .321 with three homers and 10 RBIs in seven games at Triple-A Iowa, struck out three times and grounded out once.

“It was fun. ... I just absorbed everything,” he said. “Sure, I could have done a little better. I felt there’s two sides to the ball. I felt I did well on defense; I didn’t come around hitting, but I helped my team out as much as I could.”

Bryant was sure-handed in the field. He picked up a fifth-inning grounder with his bare hand and made an on-target throw to first that was just a half-second late. He later handled a sharp liner and threw to first for an inning-ending out.

The Cubs scored twice in the third after right-hander Jason Hammel led off with a double.

Second baseman Jonathan Herrera’s bunt and a Padres error led to Hammel coming home. Herrera, meanwhile, moved to third on center fielder Dexter Fowler’s fielder’s choice grounder and scored as Shields’ wild pitch bounced back to the wall behind home plate.

The Padres got both runs back on third baseman Will Middlebrooks’ homer with two outs in the fourth. Middlebrooks’ shot -- his second of the season -- came on a 1-2 pitch and drove home first baseman Yonder Alonso to knot the score at 2.

The Cubs reclaimed a two-run lead in the fifth as Herrera scored from second on right fielder Jorge Soler’s hit and first baseman Anthony Rizzo later doubled to score Fowler.

Hammel (1-1) worked 6 1/3 innings and left with the lead but ended with no decision. He gave up four runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked one.

NOTES: LF Justin Upton went 0-for-4 on Friday, ending a 10-game hitting streak. ... San Diego starting pitchers entered Friday with a 2.43 ERA through nine games, second best in the league and third best in the big leagues. Starters had allowed only five unearned runs during that span. ... The three-game weekend series in Chicago opens a seven-game trip for the Padres that includes a four-game series against the Rockies in Denver. ... The Padres will send RHP Tyson Ross (1-0, 3.75 ERA) against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 10.38 ERA) on Saturday. ... Along with 3B Kris Bryant, the Cubs activated INF Chris Denorfia off the 15-day disabled list (mild hamstring strain). ... Also Friday, the Cubs placed 3B Mike Olt on the DL with a hairline fracture on his right wrist and RHP Neil Ramirez was put on the DL with right shoulder inflammation after throwing just three pitches in a ninth-inning appearance Wednesday.