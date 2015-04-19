Castro, Cubs walk off in 11th

CHICAGO -- Starlin Castro says these are the kind of games the Chicago Cubs used to lose.

On Saturday, the Cub shortstop delivered the key hit -- a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th -- as Chicago claimed a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on a chilly afternoon at Wrigley Field.

“It’s awesome, it’s really good,” Castro said. “These are the games that make us feel better. Last year, the year before, we lost a lot of games like that.”

Castro’s bases-loaded single with one out off San Diego closer Craig Kimbrel scored first baseman Anthony Rizzo from third with the winning run.

Rizzo walked with one out, stole second and reached to third as rookie third baseman Kris Bryant beat out an infield hit. Kimbrel walked pinch-hitter David Ross to load the bases.

Kimbrel (0-1), who collected his fourth save in Friday’s 5-4 win, entered in the 11th and took the loss.

”I think everything was kind all over the place today,“ Kimbrel said. ”A few pitches I thought were pretty close, but I didn’t get the call.

“... The team needed me to throw a scoreless inning to get back in, but I wasn’t just able to do it today.”

Cubs left-hander Zac Rosscup (1-0) worked two innings for the victory.

Castro went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon said his strong start is rooted in defensive play.

”How about Castro?“ Maddon said. ”Watch what he’s doing in pre-game right now at shortstop; it’s spectacular. What you’re seeing on defense is no accident and I also believe it gets into the rest of your game.

“His really good play, for me, this spring and right now started with the taking ground balls part of the game.”

The Cubs appeared to be on track for an easy victory until the Padres rallied for four runs off two Chicago pitchers in the ninth to force a 6-6 tie.

“When you give up a lead like that, it’s really tough mentally just to stay put,” Maddon said. “Our guys did and that’s what I was most impressed about.”

Padres shortstop Justin Upton started the rally by driving in first baseman Yonder Alonso with a single, and third baseman Will Middlebrooks’ double scored right fielder Matt Kemp.

Both runs came with none out against Cubs reliever Hector Rondon.

Second baseman Jedd Gyorko then hit into a fielder’s choice to third that scored Upton.

Rondon struck out shortstop Alexi Amarista for the second out, but pinch-hitter Yangervis Solarte took a 2-and-2 pitch and singled to right to score Middlebrooks for the tie.

”It was a little tough to overcome, wind blowing in and a four-run deficit, but that says a lot about our guys,“ Padres manager Bud Black said. ”We strung some at-bats together, which is what we needed to do.

“ ... We were another hit or two from taking the lead.”

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero’s sixth-inning solo home run to left broke a 2-2 deadlock. His two-run shot to right in the seventh drove in Castro and capped a three-run inning.

The multi-home run day was Montero’s first since 2010 with the Washington Nationals and helped even the series at 1-1.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks had no decision as he worked six innings and allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Kemp gave San Diego a 2-0 lead in the first inning with his first home run of the season. He took an 0-and-2 pitch from Hendricks and drove it into a 19 mph wind into Wrigley Field’s unfinished left field bleachers, scoring Alonso.

“I felt good from the start,” Hendricks said. “I pitched to Kemp with 0-2 trying to elevate, and right out of my hand it was one of those pitches you miss. And to that guy, you can’t miss.”

Rizzo drove in the Cubs’ first run with a fifth-inning bouncer down the right field line for what officially was ruled an error by Alonso. Still, it drove home second baseman Jonathan Herrera.

Bryant followed with his first major league hit and RBI on a looping single to center that scored center fielder Dexter Fowler to make it 2-2.

Black pulled starting right-hander Tyson Ross with a runner at first and two out in the sixth in favor of right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer.

Castro followed with a base hit to left to drive in Rizzo for a 4-2 lead.

Ross pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three runs and five hits, walked five and struck out nine.

Rizzo, Montero and Bryant each had two hits while Bryant reached base five times, including three walks.

Alonso, Kemp and Upton each had two hits for the Padres, including Kemp’s home run.

NOTES: After Friday’s temperature flirted with 70 degrees, Saturday’s conditions changed dramatically, with a game-time temperature of 43 degrees with a 34-degree wind chill. ... Through 11 games this season, the Padres had scored 48 runs (4.4 per game average), 20 more than the same period in 2014 and third highest in the National League. ... The Padres are 95-137 all time against the Cubs at Wrigley Field and 115-115 in San Diego. ... The Padres send RHP Andrew Cashner (0-2, 4.09 ERA) against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (0-1, 7.84 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. It’s only Lester’s second career meeting with the Padres. ... Cubs LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his first start on a rehab assignment on Friday at Triple-A Iowa. He took a loss after pitching 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run and four hits. ... New Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is wearing uniform No. 17. First base coach Brandon Hyde gave it up and switched to No. 16. ... The teams meet again May 19-20 at Petco Park. The Cubs won last year’s season series, 5-2.