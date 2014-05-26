FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks
May 27, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Carlos Quentin is expected to be in the starting lineup for the first time since May 18 when the San Diego Padres open a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Quentin has been unable to play in the field since suffering a groin injury but laced the go-ahead single in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs as a pinch hitter. The Padres outfielder missed the season’s first 39 games due to a knee injury and has just 14 at-bats this season.

Arizona has lost four of its last six games after splitting a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Sunday and is in need of a sudden turnaround as it opens a seven-game homestand. The Diamondbacks are a porous 20-32 with the season nearly a third over and a team that fancied itself as a contender in the National League West has the third-worst record in the majors. San Diego split a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs but lost two of three to the Diamondbacks in early May.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (5-4, 2.64 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-6, 4.67)

Ross has allowed one earned run in seven innings in each of his last four starts and is 2-1 during the stretch. He has given up 10 total hits in his last three turns and allowed just three while losing a 2-0 decision to Minnesota in his last outing. Ross began the run of solid performances with a no-decision against Arizona on May 4 and is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Diamondbacks.

McCarthy’s lone win of the season occurred on May 3 when he blanked the Padres on three hits over seven innings. He received no-decisions in each of his last two turns despite giving up just two runs and nine hits in 14 innings against Washington and St. Louis. McCarthy is 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in four career starts against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego RHP Huston Street gave up a two-run homer to Chicago’s Junior Lake on Sunday but remained perfect in save situations by recording his 14th of the season.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 4-for-11 with two homers and a triple against Ross, while C Miguel Montero is hitless in nine at-bats.

3. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko is hitless in 11 career at-bats against McCarthy.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2

