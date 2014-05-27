Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

A.J. Pollock played the role of hero for the first time as a major leaguer in the series opener and attempts to continue his recent strong play when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The Arizona center fielder slugged a game-winning two-run homer in the ninth in Monday’s 7-5 victory for the first walkoff blast of his young career. Pollock was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and has three or more hits in three of the last nine games.

San Diego shortstop Everth Cabrera homered and matched his career high of four RBIs in the opener but couldn’t prevent the Padres from losing for the sixth time in eight games. Left fielder Carlos Quentin (groin) was in the starting lineup for the first time since May 18 and went 1-for-4. Arizona expects to have second baseman Aaron Hill (ankle) back in the lineup after he was limited to pinch-hitting duty Monday.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (2-5, 4.97 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (3-5, 4.85)

Stults has lost back-to-back decisions and has just one victory in his last six starts. He has exhibited great control with eight walks in 50 2/3 innings but has been tagged for 70 hits, including nine homers. Stults is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 11 career appearances (nine starts) against Arizona.

Miley traditionally struggles against the Padres and possesses a 1-6 record and 5.09 ERA in 10 career starts against them. He received a no-decision against San Diego on May 4 when he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. Miley has lost back-to-back outings and has won just once in his last eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is 8-for-17 against Miley while 3B Chase Headley is only 2-for-15.

2. Arizona 3B Martin Prado is 8-for-21 with four RBIs against Stults while OF Gerardo Parra is just 3-for-19.

3. San Diego OF Will Venable (right foot) is expected back in the lineup after sitting out Monday due to soreness from being hit by a pitch Sunday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4