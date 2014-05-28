Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

Exactly one-third of Tommy Medica’s 30 career hits have come against Arizona and the San Diego rookie could find himself in the lineup again Wednesday when the Padres complete a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. Medica went 3-for-4 and belted the game-winning homer in the eighth inning of San Diego’s 4-3 victory on Tuesday. He is 10-for-21 against the Diamondbacks in his brief career, and two of his five homers have come against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks split the first two games against the Padres as they begin a stretch in which they play 12 of 14 games at home. Of course, playing well in front of friendly fans has been a problem as Arizona is just 7-17 at Chase Field this season. San Diego has won three of its past five games but hasn’t recorded consecutive victories since a four-game winning streak from May 9-13.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tim Stauffer (2-0, 1.90 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (2-0, 5.06)

Stauffer is making his second straight start while filling the rotation spot of Robbie Erlin (elbow). He struck out five and gave up just two hits in five shutout innings while beating the Chicago Cubs last Friday. Stauffer is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 17 career appearances (five starts) against Arizona.

Anderson has won both his outings – going 5 1/3 innings in each -- since reaching the majors this month. He allowed one run and two hits while beating the Chicago White Sox on May 11 and followed up by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers despite giving up five runs and the seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Anderson has been touched for three homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres C Yasmani Grandal departed Tuesday’s game with a left hand injury after being struck by the bat of Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt during a swing.

2. Goldschmidt hasn’t homered since belting two against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 17.

3. San Diego OF Will Venable (foot) has missed the first two games of the series and is questionable for the finale.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Padres 6