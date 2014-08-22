Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are mired in a six-game losing streak as they open a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Friday. Arizona scored just 11 runs during the skid and dropped the finale of a four-game series against Washington by a 1-0 score Thursday when third baseman Jordan Pacheco made a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth. San Diego lost two of three to Los Angeles, including a 2-1 defeat Thursday.

The Padres were on the verge of defeating Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the series finale until Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give Los Angeles the victory. San Diego will be without closer Joaquin Benoit for the series opener but the right-hander is expected to be available at some point over the weekend. The Diamondbacks are 5-14 in August and have the second-worst record in the National League.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4, 3.28 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (8-7, 4.31)

Despaigne has lost four of five decisions since winning his first two major-league starts. He allowed five runs and six hits in four innings against St. Louis in his last turn. Despaigne defeated Arizona on June 29, giving up one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings in his second career outing.

Collmenter improved his career mark against San Diego to 3-3 when he gave up one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a victory June 28. He has lost two straight starts and is winless over his last four outings as he has allowed 17 earned runs in 18 innings during the stretch. Collmenter has issued two or fewer walks in each of his last eight turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres C Rene Rivera drove in the team’s lone run Thursday to extend his hitting streak to five games.

2. Arizona went 2-8 on the just-completed road trip with six of the losses coming by one run.

3. San Diego OF Seth Smith is 5-for-14 with a homer against Collmenter.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1