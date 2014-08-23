Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

Andrew Cashner will be on a big-league mound for the first time in more than two months when the San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Cashner has been on the disabled list with right shoulder soreness and will be looking to recover his early-season form over the final 35 games. Arizona received 8 1/3 strong innings from Josh Collmenter in the opener to halt its six-game losing streak.

Collmenter took a two-hit shutout into the ninth inning before being pulled after two more hits as the Diamondbacks posted a 5-1 victory. Arizona tallied just 11 runs during its skid but already had three before one inning was complete Friday as Mark Trumbo singled in one and Miguel Montero hit a two-run homer. San Diego is 2-6 on a 10-game road trip, and the series-opening loss was the first defeat by more than two runs during the excursion.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-6, 2.36 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Vidal Nuno (2-8, 4.79)

Despite his solid ERA, Cashner lost five straight decisions before heading to the disabled list. His only victories came in April, including a one-hit shutout against Detroit in which he struck out 11 on April 11. Cashner is 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA in 10 career appearances (six starts) against Arizona, with the loss occurring May 2.

Nuno is 0-3 in eight starts for Arizona since being acquired from the New York Yankees. He received a no-decision in his last turn against Washington when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. Nuno, a San Diego native, has issued just 10 walks in 46 innings with the Diamondbacks and possesses a solid 1.11 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres OF/1B Tommy Medica is in a 1-for-24 funk over his last 10 games.

2. Trumbo has gone 12 consecutive games without hitting a homer.

3. San Diego SS Alexi Amarista had two hits in the opener and has three multi-hit outings in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4