Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

San Diego right-hander Ian Kennedy attempts to win in his former home ballpark for the first time since being traded and the Padres look to salvage Sunday’s finale of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kennedy spent 3 1/2 seasons with Arizona before being dealt to San Diego just past the midway point of the 2013 season and received a no-decision Aug. 27, 2013 in his previous outing. The Diamondbacks have allowed just three runs while winning the first two games.

Arizona shortstop Didi Gregorius broke out of a 2-for-39 slump by belting a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning Saturday. Third baseman Jake Lamb hit his first major-league homer and is 3-for-8 with three runs scored in the series. The Padres have just seven hits in the series – three by third baseman Yangervis Solarte – and are just 2-7 on a 10-game road trip.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (9-11, 3.72 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (7-5, 3.71)

Kennedy is 25-13 with a 3.69 ERA in 57 career starts at Chase Field. He is just 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA in three career outings against the Diamondbacks with the loss occurring earlier this season when he gave up three runs and 11 hits in five innings. Kennedy lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn when he gave up six runs (five earned) and seven hits in five innings.

Anderson was torched for six runs and six hits in two-plus innings while losing to Washington in his last turn. The rough outing came after he gave one run in four of his previous six outings. Anderson beat the Padres on May 28 when he allowed four runs (one earned) and eight hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B/OF Tommy Medica was hitless in three at-bats Saturday to drop to 1-for-27 over his last 11 games.

2. Arizona OF Cody Ross (calf) is progressing but manager Kirk Gibson told reporters he’s still not close to a return to action.

3. San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko (hamstring) was held out of the lineup Saturday but struck out as a pinch hitter.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Padres 4