Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres are both playing out the string over the last two-plus weeks of the season, but only one appears to still be putting up a fight. The Padres will look to hand the Diamondbacks an eighth straight loss when they visit Arizona on Saturday. San Diego has been a tough opponent since the All-Star break and showed off some lineup depth when six different players drove in a run in Friday’s 6-5 win.

The Diamondbacks (59-88) are tied with the Colorado Rockies for the worst record in the National League, and Friday’s series opener marked the first time in the last seven games that the offense managed more than two runs. Arizona has played better against the Padres, however, grabbing its only two wins in 11 games this month at San Diego on Sept. 3-4, and taking two of three at home from the division rivals last month. The Padres have won two of three since dropping six straight and are poised to play spoiler in down the stretch with seven games left against the wild card-leading San Francisco Giants.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (13-13, 2.66 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (8-6, 3.71)

Ross failed to complete at least six innings for the first time since June 16 on Sunday at Colorado, when he was reached for three runs on seven hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old has not allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since that June 16 start at Seattle and needs nine strikeouts to reach 200 on the season. Ross held Arizona to one run on six hits while striking out eight in six innings to earn a win on Sept. 1.

Anderson was sharp in each of his last two starts, allowing a total of three runs and nine hits in 12 innings against Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rookie did not walk a batter in either of those two starts while striking out 14. Anderson was not as strong against San Diego on Aug. 24, when he was knocked around for five runs - four earned - on six hits and four walks in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres CF Will Venable (back) sat out the opener and is day-to-day.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is 10-for-25 in the last seven games.

3. San Diego RHP Nick Vincent has not allowed a run in any of his last 25 appearances.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2