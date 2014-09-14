Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the worst teams in the majors - unless they are playing the San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks will try to wrap up a series win over the division rivals when they host the Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday. Arizona broke out in a 10-4 victory on Saturday and put up 15 runs in the first two games of the series after managing a total of eight in the previous six contests.

The Diamondbacks snapped a seven-game slide with Saturday’s triumph and moved one game ahead of the Colorado Rockies in the race to avoid the worst record in the National League. The Padres lost two of three at Arizona from Aug. 22-24 and split a four-game set at home against the Diamondbacks to start September. San Diego has stumbled with eight losses in the last 10 games as the normally-stout pitching staff has been knocked around for an average of 5.8 runs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-6, 3.55 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (3-11, 5.23)

Despaigne is winless in his last five starts and was knocked around for seven runs - six earned - on eight hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Cuban surrendered one earned run in each of his previous two starts but was held out of the decision in both. One of those came against Arizona on Sept. 2, when Despaigne allowed a run on four hits without walking a batter in seven innings.

Cahill has lost each of his last three starts without completing six innings in any of the outings. The 26-year-old struggles with his control and issued 13 walks in 13 innings over those last three turns. Cahill was particularly aimless at San Diego on Sept. 1, when he issued six free passes and was charged with three runs and five hits in four innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RHP Joe Wieland has allowed five runs and 10 hits in four total innings over two appearances since returning from Tommy John surgery.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is 4-for-9 with a home run and two RBIs in the series.

3. Arizona LHP Oliver Perez has been reached for seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings over his last three appearances.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Diamondbacks 2