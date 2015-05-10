Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

San Diego’s Justin Upton tormented his former teammates with a game-winning homer in the third game of the series and the Padres look to win for the third straight day when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sunday’s finale of the four-game set. Upton deposited a pitch into the seats in left-center field to open the 12th inning Saturday and San Diego added a run to post a 6-4 victory.

Upton has hit eight homers this season and three of them have come against Arizona and he has six homers in 18 career games against the Diamondbacks, the team he played for from 2007-12. Wil Myers is playing first base for the Padres with Yonder Alonzo on the disabled list and he continued his strong hitting with three hits and two runs scored and is 10-for-20 over the past four games. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-21 with three homers against San Diego this season and reached base five times on one single and four walks Saturday before striking out with a runner on to end the contest. The Diamondbacks hit six homers in the first two games of the series but were unable to go deep Saturday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (1-5, 3.16 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks TBA

Cashner has lost three consecutive starts and has had unearned runs score against him in five of his six starts. He gave up six runs (four earned) and seven hits in six innings while losing to San Francisco in his last turn. Cashner is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 13 career appearances (nine starts) against Arizona, including a loss on April 13 when he allowed four runs – all unearned – and seven hits in six innings.

Arizona didn’t announce who will fill the rotation spot of Archie Bradley (fractured sinus) after Saturday’s game despite the organization tweeting out that manager Chip Hale “has an idea” who will start the contest. Outfielder Daniel Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno after the contest, leaving open the possibility that a pitcher will be recalled from the same club Sunday. Another option is Daniel Hudson, a former starter who has made nine relief appearances this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt is 22-for-47 with four homers and 11 RBIs over the last 11 games.

2. San Diego RHP Craig Kimbrel blew the save opportunity on Saturday and has allowed eight earned runs this season, three less than he gave up the entire 2014 campaign.

3. Upton has hit 70 homers at Chase Field, tied with former Arizona OF Chris Young for third most in the ballpark’s history.

PREDICTION: Padres 9, Diamondbacks 7