Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

James Shields strives to remain unbeaten when the San Diego Padres open a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The right-hander has been steady in his 14 starts since joining the Padres as a free agent during the offseason.

Shields has pitched six innings or more on 12 occasions while routinely keeping the Padres in games. He has struggled against Arizona infielder Aaron Hill, who is 10-for-36 with four homers against Shields. Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-24 with three homers against San Diego this season and went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels while failing to reach base for the first time in 28 games. The Padres posted a 3-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday to halt a four-game slide and give interim manager Pat Murphy his first major-league win.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (7-0, 3.59 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (5-3, 5.27)

Shields received a no-decision in his last outing when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He defeated Arizona on May 8 when he allowed five runs -- matching a season worst -- and six hits in six innings. Shields is 2-1 with a 6.50 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.

De La Rosa has beaten the Padres twice this season, including a seven-inning scoreless stint in which he allowed three hits on May 7. He didn’t allow a run in his last outing as he blanked San Francisco on eight hits over eight-plus innings and departed after the first two batters reached in the ninth. De La Rosa is 3-0 with a 5.30 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego RF Matt Kemp has homered in two of the past three games after going deep just twice in his first 65 contests.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is 1-for-18 over the last five games.

3. San Diego LF Justin Upton is 10-for-28 with three homers this season against Arizona, the franchise he played with from 2007-12.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Padres 2