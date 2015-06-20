Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the opportunity to reach .500 for the first time in nearly two months when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Arizona improved to 33-34 with Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Padres and hasn’t been at the break-even point since being 8-8 on April 24.

The Diamondbacks have won six of their last eight games while San Diego is sliding in the other direction with five losses in six games. The firing of manager Bud Black has yet to spark the Padres, who have slipped to four games under .500 and have fallen into fourth place in the National League West. San Diego right fielder Matt Kemp has shown signs of life with two homers in a three-game span but went 0-for-5 and struck out three times in the opener. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with an RBI on Friday and is 10-for-26 with three homers against the Padres this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (3-7, 3.90 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-1, 1.09)

Ross has lost four of his last five decisions, including his last two starts. He had allowed two runs in seven of eight starts before being touched up for four runs and seven hits in five innings while losing to Oakland in his last turn. Ross is 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Arizona and received a no-decision May 9 when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings.

Ray has been surprisingly dominant by allowing just three runs in four big-league outings since being recalled. He blanked the Los Angeles Angels on two hits over seven innings while winning Monday. Ray is holding batters to a .195 average this season after opposing hitters had a .350 average against him in nine appearances for Detroit last season.

1. Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas left Friday’s game in the fourth inning — three innings after being plunked on the left elbow by Padres RHP James Shields.

2. San Diego C Derek Norris is 2-for-21 over his last six games.

3. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed is 4-for-7 over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Padres 4