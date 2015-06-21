Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres haven’t recorded back-to-back victories since the first week of June and take another stab at doing so when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sunday’s finale of a three-game set. San Diego won for only the second time in seven games when it rolled to an 8-1 thumping of the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The eight runs represent the most for the Padres since a 9-7 victory over Cincinnati on June 6 — the final victory of a four-game winning streak before a downslide that resulted in the firing of manager Bud Black. Shortstop Clint Barmes notched his second three-hit game of the season and had two RBIs to pace Friday’s 10-hit attack. Arizona has won six of its last nine games and Saturday’s loss prevented the Diamondbacks from reaching the .500 mark for the first time since an 8-8 start. The Diamondbacks have scored just one run in three of their past five games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-8, 4.24 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-4, 5.10)

Cashner is winless in four June starts and has a 7.77 ERA during the month. He received a no-decision against Oakland in his last outing when he gave up five runs and five hits in five-plus innings. Cashner is 3-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 14 career appearances (10 starts) against Arizona, including 0-2 this season despite allowing just two earned runs in 13 innings.

Hellickson is 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in two starts against the Padres this season and is 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in three career outings. He had won three consecutive decisions before falling to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Hellickson is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in the first two games of the series.

2. San Diego CF Melvin Upton Jr. hit his first homer as a member of the club Saturday and will continue to see plenty of action with Wil Myers (wrist) on the disabled list.

3. Arizona traded injured RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John elbow surgery) and highly touted minor-league RHP Touki Toussaint to Atlanta for injured INF Phil Gosselin (thumb) on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4