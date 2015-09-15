Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

Wrist issues short-circuited Wil Myers’ first season with San Diego, but the center fielder is looking for a hot finish as the Padres face the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the second contest of their three-game set. Myers homered and recorded a season-best four RBIs as San Diego halted its four-game losing streak with a 10-3 rout of the Diamondbacks in the series opener.

Myers played just three games from May 10-Sept. 4 and underwent surgery on his left wrist in mid-June. Last season, he missed 2 1/2 months with a right wrist injury while playing for Tampa Bay and was dealt to the Padres in the offseason. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt drove in his 100th run of the year in Monday’s game to become the second player in franchise history with multiple 100-RBI seasons - Luis Gonzalez did it five straight seasons from 1999-2003. Goldschmidt is batting .333 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 48 at-bats against Padres this season and is 8-for-23 with two homers against scheduled starter Tyson Ross.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (10-10, 3.24 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 2.70)

Ross served up three solo homers against Colorado in a no-decision on Thursday, when he gave up three runs and four hits over seven innings. He had allowed just five blasts in 29 starts before uncharacteristically getting touched up by the Rockies. Ross is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three starts against Arizona this season and has a 4-3 mark and 2.75 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts).

Chacin is making his third major-league start of the season after giving up two earned runs in each of the first two, both of which took place in August. He went 5-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 career appearances (nine starts) against San Diego while pitching for Colorado. Chacin was 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A Reno before recently being recalled.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres INF Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-3 in the opener after going hitless in 11 at-bats in a three-game series against San Francisco.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is batting just .222 in 45 at-bats this month.

3. San Diego moved 1B Yonder Alonso (back) to the 60-day disabled list, officially ending his season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4