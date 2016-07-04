Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

One of the primary reasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks' struggles this year has been an inability to succeed at home. They will try again to reverse that trend when the last-place San Diego Padres come to town Monday for the first of three straight contests.

With Sunday's 5-4 loss to San Francisco in 11 innings, the Diamondbacks were an abysmal 14-30 at Chase Field (1-5 on their current homestand), compared to 23-17 on the road. The extra-inning loss came after the club placed ace Zack Greinke on the disabled list with an oblique strain that will keep him out until after the All-Star break. Archie Bradley will try to give the rotation a boost as he takes Greinke's scheduled start in the opener opposite struggling rookie Luis Perdomo. The Padres finished a 2-3 homestand with a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday and are beginning a stretch during which they play 17 of 20 games on the road.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (2-3, 8.49 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (3-3, 4.50)

Perdomo has recorded quality starts in two of his last three outings, including a loss at Cincinnati on June 26 in which he gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in five starts overall and has posted a 9.10 mark in 15 relief appearances. The 23-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four relief outings against Arizona.

Bradley is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in his last three outings after giving up three runs in six frames against Philadelphia his last time out. The longest start of his career was a 7 1/3-inning effort in a win over San Diego on May 29. The former first-round pick has registered 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 frames at home this season but is just 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA at Chase Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte is 14-for-29 over his last eight games.

2. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 home contests against San Diego.

3. San Diego is 29-26 in night games, compared to 6-21 in the day.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 3