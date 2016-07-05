Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres look to continue their recent success on the road and climb out of the basement in the National League West at the expense of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who host the middle contest of their three-game set on Tuesday. San Diego claimed an 8-4 decision in the series opener for its fifth victory in its last seven road games and third in four overall contests.

Derek Norris has collected 15 RBIs over his last 14 games after recording a tiebreaking two-run homer and a run-scoring double on Monday. Arizona continues to struggle at Chase Field, falling to 1-6 on its nine-game homestand and 14-31 overall in its own ballpark. Jake Lamb recorded his team-leading 59th RBI on Monday with a triple but needs one double and one homer to join Paul Goldschmidt (twice), Matt Williams and Jay Bell as the only players in franchise history to register 20 of each before the All-Star break. Rickie Weeks Jr. likely will be in the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday as he is 4-for-9 lifetime against San Diego's scheduled starter Christian Friedrich.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-3, 3.96 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (1-0, 4.35)

Friedrich has struggled over his last three starts, going 1-2 while surrendering 16 runs and 20 hits over 16 innings. The 28-year-old native of Illinois has served up four home runs in that span after yielding just one in his previous six outings. Friedrich improved to 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 14 career games (two starts) against the Diamondbacks on May 27, when he scattered three hits over seven scoreless frames in Arizona.

Godley is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his sixth appearance and second start of the season. The 26-year-old from South Carolina was victorious in his first turn on June 11, when he limited Miami to two runs and four hits in six innings. Godley has yielded one run and four hits over 4 1/3 frames in two career meetings (one start) against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed returned from paternity leave Monday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

2. San Diego RHP Tyson Ross, who has not pitched since Opening Day due to a shoulder injury, is slated to throw an extended bullpen session on Wednesday.

3. Arizona optioned OF Peter O'Brien to Triple-A Reno and are expected to place RHP Daniel Hudson on the bereavement list on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3