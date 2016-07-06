Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres both are 10 or more games below .500 and nonfactors in the National League West, but each team has an All-Star first baseman. Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt and San Diego's Wil Myers look to follow up strong outings when the teams complete their three-game series in Arizona with the rubber match on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt, who recorded two RBIs in Arizona's 7-5 victory on Tuesday, is headed to his fourth consecutive All-Star Game while Myers is making his first appearance. "I've only put together one-half season - I know I've got a lot of work to do," Myers said before going 4-for-5 in Tuesday's loss. "But I do know what I'm capable of doing. This half of a season I've put up is something I know I'm very capable of doing when I'm healthy." Myers leads the Padres in homers (19) and RBIs (58) during his breakthrough season while Goldschmidt has overcome a slow start to post 15 blasts and 58 RBIs - second on the team in each category behind Jake Lamb (19 HRs, 59 RBIs). Lamb, who is 10-for-25 with four homers during his seven-game hitting streak, is one of the five players named to the Final Vote balloting for the last NL All-Star roster spot.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Colin Rea (5-3, 4.79 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-8, 6.85)

Rea has won back-to-back starts after pitching well against the New York Yankees in his last turn. The return to form follows a seven-start winless stretch during which he lasted five or fewer innings four times. Rea is 2-1 with a 5.13 ERA in five road starts.

Miller has been roughed up all season and has given up 12 runs and 19 hits in 12 innings while dropping his last two turns. Opposing hitters are batting .311 against him and he also possesses a high WHIP of 1.76. Miller is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against San Diego and has dominated Melvin Upton Jr. (1-for-9, six strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Jean Segura is 6-for-9 with four runs scored in the series and 16-for-39 during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is 21-for-53 with 10 runs scored and nine RBIs over his last 15 contests.

3. Arizona CF Michael Bourn is 5-for-9 in the series and has gone 12-for-26 during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Padres 9, Diamondbacks 7