Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

As they battle to avoid finishing in the National League West cellar, the San Diego Padres are better positioned to finish ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who host the opener of their season-ending three-game series on Friday. San Diego is two games ahead of Arizona and needs to win just once to assure its rival maintains ownership of the basement all winter.

Arizona might be without Jean Segura (ribs), who was injured while batting during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Washington and has recorded 201 hits - five off the franchise record set in 1999 by Luis Gonzalez. "He just felt like he had a cramp under his ribs," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale told reporters. "The trainers feel like it's OK, but we'll see (Friday). You never know until you wake up, but we're hoping it's OK so he can continue his quest for Gonzo's record." San Diego's Yangervis Solarte notched two hits in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. Solarte hit in nine straight contests before leaving the team due to the death of his wife and is 7-for 16 in five games since returning to the team.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Edwin Jackson (5-6, 5.77 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Braden Shipley (4-5, 5.26)

Jackson has pitched well in three of his last four starts, giving up two or fewer runs three times and allowing eight runs in the other. The 33-year-old defeated San Francisco in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Jackson is 2-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 career appearances (nine starts) against the Diamondbacks.

Shipley has lost in both of his starts against the Padres, serving up three home runs and compiling an 8.68 ERA in 9 1/3 innings. San Diego's Alex Dickerson, Travis Jankowski and Wil Myers belted the homers against the 24-year-old. Shipley lost to Baltimore in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and four hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Myers is 2-for-18 over his last five games.

2. Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas (neck) was scratched on Thursday but is expected to play in the series opener.

3. San Diego OF Jon Jay has recorded two hits in three of his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Padres 5