Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt has work to do to reach 100 RBIs for the third time in his career. The All-Star first baseman closed the gap in the series opener and looks to creep closer when Arizona hosts the San Diego Padres on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set.

Goldschmidt smacked a two-run homer in Friday's 5-3 victory to increase his RBI total to 95. He has torched the Padres all season, batting .346 with five homers and 14 RBIs against them with two games remaining. San Diego's Ryan Schimpf hit his 20th homer of a surprisingly powerful campaign, considering he didn't make his major-league debut until June 14. Schimpf's 20 shots are the third-most by a rookie in Padres history behind Nate Colbert (24 in 1969) and Jedd Gyorko (23 in 2013).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (3-3, 2.98 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (7-9, 5.15)

Richard always has fared well against the Diamondbacks as he is 8-2 with a 3.72 ERA in 12 career starts. He has made two starts against Arizona since rejoining the Padres, losing on Aug. 20 after he allowed two unearned runs and two hits in six innings and winning on Sept. 19, when he gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 frames. Goldschmidt hasn't homered against Richard but is 5-for-15 with five walks.

Bradley lasted just 3 2/3 innings during a no-decision against Washington in his last start when he gave up four runs, six hits and four walks. He routinely has struggled at home, going 3-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 turns. Bradley is 1-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts against the Padres and settled for a no-decision on Sept. 20 as he struck out seven while giving up two runs and two hits over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RF Yasmany Tomas (back) has sat out two straight games but could return Saturday.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte was hitless in four at-bats to halt a 14-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock tweaked his groin while running the bases prior to Friday's game and won't play again this season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 3