Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are cleaning up at Chase Field and look to improve their National League-best home record to 10-2 when they entertain the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Arizona held on for a 7-6 victory in the opener of the three-game set on Monday to match the mark for the best 11-game home start in franchise history set in 1999 and tied in 2008.

Chris Owings belted his first career grand slam and David Peralta continued his superb hitting by going 3-for-4 with a homer in Monday's triumph. The red-hot Peralta is 17-for-31 over his last seven games, recording six multi-hit performances during a stretch in which he has increased his average to .329. The Padres have dropped their last three games but are receiving surprising power from Austin Hedges, who went deep in the opener for his sixth blast in his last nine contests. San Diego's Wil Myers belted a three-run homer after hitting only one blast in his previous 12 games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (2-2, 3.04 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-3, 3.27)

Richard beat the Diamondbacks in his last turn, when he gave up one run and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings on Thursday. The 33-year-old recorded a season-high eight strikeouts after fanning just 10 over 20 innings in his first three outings. Richard is 9-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 14 career starts against Arizona but has experienced issues retiring Yasmany Tomas (5-for-10, one homer).

Corbin lost to Richard in his last outing as he gave up three runs and five hits over six innings while striking out a season-high eight. The 27-year-old has lost all three of his starts against National League West teams this season - San Francisco and Los Angeles being the others - and his only win of 2017 occurred when he tossed six scoreless innings against Cleveland. Corbin is 3-5 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 career appearances (seven starts) against San Diego and has struggled against Myers (4-for-8, one homer, two walks).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have won seven of their last nine home games versus the Padres.

2. Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (elbow) will receive a second opinion on Tuesday in Los Angeles after Monday's MRI exam revealed inflammation and prompted concerns over the possibility of a serious injury.

3. San Diego OF Travis Jankowski (foot) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to manager Andy Green, while OF Jabari Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and went 0-for-3.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 3