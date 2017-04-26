Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the major leagues in runs scored, and the offensive eruptions are equating to early-season victories. The Diamondbacks are averaging 10.2 runs in their last five victories and look to make the scoreboard operator work overtime again when they continue their four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Arizona scored 16 runs while winning the first two games of the series to raise its runs output to 121 as well as improve its home record to 10-2. The versatile Chris Owings has collected seven RBIs in the series while slugger Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with a homer and and drove in three runs in Tuesday's 9-3 triumph, giving him nine RBIs in his last four games. San Diego is in the midst of a four-game slide and has dropped nine of its last 12. Tuesday's loss marked the fifth time this season the Padres have allowed nine or more runs in a game.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Trevor Cahill (1-2, 3.44 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (2016: 5-4, 6.39)

Cahill is coming off a strong performance in which he allowed one run and three hits over seven innings while defeating Miami. The 29-year-old pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2012-14 and is 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six appearances (one start) against his former club. Cahill has given up just 12 hits while striking out 21 in 18 1/3 innings and has shut down left-handed hitters (4-for-33).

Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the rotation opening created by the loss of Shelby Miller (elbow), who may be sidelined for a lengthy period. The Diamondbacks opted for Godley over reliever Archie Bradley partly due to his strong last start at Reno, when he allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings. The 27-year-old Godley is 10-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 36 career appearances (15 starts) and 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA against the Padres in five games (two starts) while being torched by Wil Myers (4-for-4).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres have lost eight of their last 10 games at Chase Field.

2. Arizona has homered in the first inning in a franchise-record five straight contests, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat since the 2005 Chicago White Sox.

3. San Diego optioned RHP-C-OF Christian Bethancourt to Triple-A El Paso to focus on his pitching and recalled INF Cory Spangenberg.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Padres 3