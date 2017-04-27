Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

One day after halting a four-game slide with an improbable five-run, ninth-inning rally, the San Diego Padres look to ride the momentum to another victory when they conclude their four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead three-run homer and Yangervis Solarte added a two-run double in the uprising that gave the Padres an 8-5 win on Wednesday.

San Diego's comeback victory resulted in the club's highest-scoring effort of the season as it recorded only its fourth win in the last 13 games. Solarte is scorching hot as he has gone 8-for-14 in the series and is riding a seven-game hitting streak. Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt is 7-for-8 with a homer and six RBIs in the series and has recorded a multi-RBI performance in each of his last five contests, totaling 12 during the stretch. The Diamondbacks lead the major leagues with 126 runs and have scored at least seven in five of their last nine games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-1, 3.91 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.57)

Weaver allowed two earned runs over six innings in each of his last three starts but did not factor in the decision in any of the outings. The 34-year-old gave up just 14 hits in those three turns, but five were homers - following a trend during which he allowed a career-worst 37 blasts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Weaver is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Walker escaped with a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing, when he allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old has issued just one walk in three of his four turns and has struck out 22 in 21 2/3 frames. Walker is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in two career starts versus the Padres and struggled against Erick Aybar (3-for-7) when he pitched for Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks are a major league-best 10-3 at home despite Wednesday's loss.

2. Schimpf was in a 1-for-28 funk before delivering his go-ahead blast.

3. Arizona LF David Peralta reached base five times (two hits, three walks) on Wednesday and is 19-for-33 with 10 runs scored over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4