Diamondbacks 7, Padres 5: A.J. Pollock slugged a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Arizona the win over San Diego.

Cliff Pennington was hit by a pitch from Kevin Quackenbush (0-1) with one out and Eric Chavez hit into a fielder’s choice before Pollock slammed the first pitch he saw over the center-field fence for the first walk-off homer of his career. The 26-year-old went 3-for-5 and scored twice to lead a 10-hit attack.

Brad Ziegler (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the Diamondbacks, who won the opener of a seven-game homestand. Everth Cabrera homered and matched a career high with four RBIs for the Padres, who have lost six of eight games.

San Diego scored four fifth-inning runs on Yonder Alonso’s solo blast and Cabrera’s three-run shot to take a 4-2 lead. The Diamondbacks struck for three in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles by Paul Goldschmidt and Miguel Montero and Martin Prado’s run-scoring double to gain a one-run advantage.

The Padres tied the score in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Tommy Medica and Cabrera. San Diego threatened in the eighth, but Jedd Gyorko was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double to leave Chase Headley stranded at third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diamondbacks starter Brandon McCarthy was charged with five runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, while San Diego’s Tyson Ross allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in five-plus frames. … Padres OF Will Venable (right foot) was scratched from the starting lineup one day after being hit by a pitch from Chicago’s Jason Hammel. … Arizona 2B Aaron Hill (ankle) was held out of the starting lineup and flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.