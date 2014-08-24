Padres 7, Diamondbacks 4: Yasmani Grandal homered and drove in a career-high four runs while Will Venable added a two-run shot as visiting San Diego salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Ian Kennedy (10-11) burned his former team by tossing 5 2/3 solid innings for the Padres, who snapped a three-game losing skid and posted just their fourth win in 12 meetings with their National League West rival. Kennedy, who spent 3 1/2 seasons with Arizona, allowed three runs on eight hits to improve to 2-1 in four starts versus his former club.Cliff Pennington belted a solo homer and Miguel Montero ripped a two-run single for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped seven of their last nine. Ender Inciarte added a run-scoring double while Aaron Hill and David Peralta each had two hits and scored a run in the setback.

San Diego jumped out of the blocks in a hurry as Seth Smith’s groundout plated Yangervis Solarte and Grandal’s sacrifice fly allowed Rymer Liriano to score in the first inning. Grandal gave the Padres a 5-0 advantage after depositing an 0-1 fastball from rookie Chase Anderson (7-6) over the wall in right field for his 11th homer.

Arizona trimmed the deficit to 5-3 with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth before Venable sent a 1-1 fastball from Matt Stites over the wall in center in the eighth. Pennington added his second homer of the season in the eighth, but Joaquin Benoit retired the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kennedy spent 3 1/2 seasons with Arizona prior to being traded to San Diego midway through the 2013 campaign. The 29-year-old improved to 26-13 in 58 career starts at Chase Field. ... Anderson permitted five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings to take the loss for Arizona, which continues its eight-game homestand by opening an abbreviated two-game set versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. ... San Diego begins a 10-game homestand by opening a three-game set against Milwaukee on Monday.