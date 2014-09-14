Diamondbacks 8, Padres 6: Aaron Hill capped off a five-run third inning with an RBI single as host Arizona took the rubber match of a three-game set from San Diego.

Chris Owings and Mark Trumbo each drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who took the season series 12-7 by winning four of the last five meetings. Didi Gregorius and pinch hitter Jordan Pacheco added run-scoring singles during a three-run eighth to protect against a slight offensive uprising by the Padres in the ninth and Zeke Spruill (1-1) fired three strong frames in relief of starter Trevor Cahill to notch his first career win.

Jake Goebbert, Seth Smith and Cory Spangenberg drove in a run apiece for San Diego, which got an RBI double from Adam Moore and a run-scoring groundout by Alexi Amarista in the ninth en route to its ninth loss in 11 games. Odrisamer Despaigne (3-7) fell to 0-4 with a 5.18 ERA over his last six starts, giving up five runs (three earned), six hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

The Padres used singles from Goebbert in the second and Smith in the third to build a two-run advantage before Owings singled home Gregorius, stole second and advanced to third on a walk by A.J. Pollock. Trumbo followed with a run-scoring single and Pollock scored on the same play when Despaigne failed to back up catcher Yasmani Grandal after he came off home plate to cut off Cameron Maybin’s throw from center and try to catch Trumbo in a rundown.

A fielding error by Spangenberg in left allowed Trumbo to come across and Hill capped the outburst with a sinking liner to left to plate Miguel Montero. Goebbert doubled to open a two-run fourth and the Padres pulled within a run without getting another hit in the frame as Spangenberg’s groundout made it 5-3 before Maybin, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, scored moments later on Cahill’s wild pitch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Each of the Diamondbacks’ three two-game winning streaks since Aug. 10 have come against the Padres. … Arizona scored 23 runs in this series after managing a total of eight over its previous six contests. … Cahill struck out seven, but was tagged for four runs and five hits in four frames and is winless over his last six outings.