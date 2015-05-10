Diamondbacks 2, Padres 1

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Aaron Hill and center fielder A.J. Pollock hit bases-empty home runs and right-hander J.C. Ramirez recorded his first major league victory as the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday at Chase Field.

Ramirez pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of spot starter Daniel Hudson after being purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day.

Hill’s homer came with one out in the second inning and continued his hot streak. Hill has 12 hits and all three of his homers in his last 26 at-bats.

Pollock’s homer with two outs in the third inning landed in the first row of the left-field seats, just over the glove of leaping San Diego left fielder Justin Upton, for a 2-0 lead.

Center fielder Will Venable had two hits, a walk and a stolen base and Upton had two hits for the Padres (17-16), who had won two in a row and six of nine before Sunday’s loss.

Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko doubled in Venable with two outs in the sixth inning to cut the Arizona lead to 2-1.

Right-hander Addison Reed had his second save in his third chance this season, and it was his first save since the second game of the season.

Pollock had two of the Diamondbacks’ five hits. Arizona (14-16) has won four of its last six.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner (1-6) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out six in seven innings.

Cashner leads the major leagues in losses despite a 3.07 ERA. He had received 2.14 runs of support in his first six starts, third-lowest in the major leagues.

Hudson gave up two singles and two walks in 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start since undergoing two Tommy John surgeries -- the first on July 9, 2012, and the followup on June 28, 2013.

Hudson left after walks to first baseman Wil Myers and Venable around an Upton single with one out in the fourth inning. Ramirez got out of the inning on a strikeout and a groundout.

After the Padres scored in the sixth, Ramirez avoided further damage when he got Cashner on a hard ground ball to shortstop with the bases loaded to end the inning.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Daniel Hudson made his first start since June 26, 2012, after which he underwent the first of two Tommy John surgeries. Hudson made two relief appearances in 2013 and was 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA in nine appearances this year. ... RHP J.C. Ramirez was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Sunday after 1B/OF Danny Dorn was optioned to Reno, a move that gave the Diamondbacks 13 pitchers. They are expected to keep a 13-man staff at least through RHP Archie Bradley’s next scheduled start Saturday in Philadelphia. ... San Diego RHP James Shields will start Wednesday and RHP Tyson Ross will start Thursday, manager Bud Black said. Both will pitch on normal rest after Monday’s off day, and RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will be pushed back, Black said. ... San Diego 1B Wil Myers batted third Sunday for the first time this season while making his third career start at first base.