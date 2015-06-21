Padres 8, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- Clint Barmes had three hits and two RBIs and right-hander Tyson Ross pitched his third career complete game in the San Diego Padres’ 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Chase Field.

Ross (4-7) gave up four hits, tied a season high with nine strikeouts and also had an RBI triple in a four-run ninth inning while halting a three-game losing streak.

Shortstop Clint Barmes singled, doubled twice, had two RBIs and scored twice for the Padres (34-37), who had lost five of six. They are 2-3 under interim manager Pat Murphy.

Catcher Derek Norris, making his second career start at first base, hit his ninth homer of the season in the second inning and center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. hit his first of the year in the ninth.

Arizona scored in the seventh when second baseman Chris Owings tripled with two outs and scored on catcher Welington Castillo’s double.

The Diamondbacks (33-35) failed in their ninth attempt since April 26 to get back to .500.

Left-hander Robbie Ray (2-2) gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings. He had allowed three runs in his previous four starts.

Right fielder Matt Kemp had two hits and scored twice for the Padres.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt singled and walked. He leads the majors with a .358 batting average.

Ross’ last complete game came on Aug. 21, 2014, in a 2-1 loss at the Dodgers.

Kemp doubled to the fence in center field to lead off the second, took third on a groundout and scored on Barmes’ single up the middle to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Norris homered on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Shortstop Cliff Pennington singled to open the third, Arizona’s only hit in the first five innings. Goldschmidt walked in the first.

Barmes doubled in a a run in the sixth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

NOTES: Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas did not start after suffering left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Friday. He was removed in the fourth inning. Rookie Danny Dorn started in right field, the first outfield start of his career. ... San Diego C Derek Norris made his second start of the season at first base in order to get his bat into the lineup against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray. Norris’ 27 extra-base hits lead major league catchers. ... San Diego RHP Tyson Ross’ ERA dropped before the game started when a scoring change on a June 10 play at Atlanta took away and earned run and dropped his ERA to 3.90. Padres RHP Andrew Cashner also had two earned runs removed after a scoring change from a June 11 game at Atlanta, lowering his ERA to 4.24. ... Padres CF Melvin Upton batted leadoff for the third time in his last four games, all since interim manager Pat Murphy has been in place.