Quackenbush, Medica lead Padres to victory

PHOENIX -- San Diego reliever Kevin Quackenbush could not stop smiling. The sting of his first major league defeat Monday was erased by the elation of his first victory 24 hours later.

Quackenbush retired all four batters he faced, pitching out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh inning and was the winner when first baseman Tommy Medica hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Quackenbush, who gave up a walk-off homer to A.J. Pollock in a 7-5 loss to Arizona on Monday. “I’ve wanted it since I was a little kid. I really don’t have the words for it right now. I was glad to get an opportunity to come back from last night. Very, very exciting.”

Medica hit a changeup from Arizona right-hander Evan Marshall (2-1) to break the 3-3 tie. The homer, Medica’s second this season, landed in the first row of the left-field seats. It was the first earned run against Marshall in his 9 2/3 innings since he was promoted from Triple-A Reno three weeks ago.

“I was looking fastball but stayed back and put the head (of the bat) on it and took a little advantage of the Arizona air,” Medica said.

San Diego right-hander Huston Street converted his 15th straight save opportunity this season, the longest active streak in the majors, and has converted 40 of his last 41 chances since May 14, 2013.

Street pitched a 1-2-3 ninth while dropping his ERA to 1.35. Opponents are hitting .145 against him.

Medica, who is in his third stay with the Padres this season after being promoted Sunday, had three hits and also singled in a run in a three-run third inning off left-hander Wade Miley, who struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings.

Third baseman Martin Prado homered and shortstop Cliff Pennington had two hits apiece for Arizona (21-33), which had won three of its last four. Prado’s first homer of the season -- in his 214th plate appearance -- gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

“He’s been coming,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of Prado. “He’s getting a little more comfortable and swinging the bat more aggressively in certain counts.”

Shortstop Everth Cabrera and center fielder Cameron Maybin had two hits each for the Padres (24-29), who had lost six of their previous eight.

Cabrera had the first of five singles in the third inning as the Padres took a 3-1 lead. Cabrera singled to right and took second on an error by catcher Miguel Montero after right fielder Gerardo Parra’s throw got past first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Right fielder Chris Denorfia followed with an RBI single.

Quentin, Chase Headley and Medica also singled, the latter two driving in runs.

“I kind of let that inning snowball on me a little bit,” Miley said. “I had opportunities to get out of it; just didn‘t.”

Miley got eight of his strikeouts -- seven looking -- with his well-located 92 mph fastball.

“They are a fastball-hitting team, so we had to throw more off-speed than normal,” Miley said. “We’d start guys off off-speed, slow and almost get them looking soft. That way you can kind of tie them up hard.”

San Diego left-hander Eric Stults gave up three runs and walked four in six innings, ending a streak of 18 starts of allowing two walks or fewer.

Montero doubled in a run to make it 3-2 in the sixth inning, and Parra singled in the tying run with two outs in the seventh off left-hander Alex Torres. Parra was 6-for-45 against lefties and 3-for-42 with runners in scoring position prior to that at-bat.

NOTES: San Diego C Yasmani Grandal was removed from the game after he was struck by a swing from Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a play that was ruled catcher’s interference. X-rays of Grandal’s left pinkie were negative, manager Bud Black said. The Padres plan no immediate move, assistant general manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Padres RHP Andrew Cashner threw 30 pitches Tuesday during his first bullpen since going on the disabled list retroactive to May 15. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, Black said. There is no timetable for his return. ... Arizona LF Mark Trumbo (left foot) discarded his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in the cages Wednesday, a first since going on the disabled list April 24 with a stress fracture that was expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks. ... The Padres celebrated the 46th anniversary of being voted into existence Tuesday. The NL voted to expand to 12 teams and add San Diego and Montreal on May 27, 1968. The teams began play in 1969. ... San Diego RHP Tim Stauffer (2-0, 1.90 ERA) will make his second start of the season Wednesday, just his third start in the past three years after making 31 for the Padres in 2011. He missed most of 2012 with a right elbow injury. RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 5.06 ERA) will start for Arizona.