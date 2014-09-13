Padres hold on to beat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- San Diego Padres left-hander Eric Stults finally got some run support Friday, when he pitched with a five-run lead for only the second time all season. Turned out, he needed them all.

Staked to a 6-1 lead, Stults and three relievers held on for the Padres’ 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field. He entered with a major league-low average of 2.84 runs of supports per game in his 28 previous starts.

“This year has been one of those years,” said Stults, who gave up five runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings. “There always seems to be one guy that doesn’t get a lot of run support. That’s the way it is. Our guys play hard. Obviously they are trying. It was nice to get some runs early in the game. To go out and pitch with a lead is definitely a lot easier than to pitch in a close ball game.”

Catcher Rene Rivera homered and four Padres had two hits and an RBI as San Diego (68-78) won for the second time in nine games.

Stults (7-16) had pitched with a five-run lead only once before, going six innings in a 10-1 victory over Atlanta.

Stults is tied with A.J. Burnett and Kevin Correia for the most losses in the majors, but he has turned it around lately. He is 4-3 with a 2.81 ERA in his last eight starts and 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA in his last five road starts

“You look at his numbers the second half, he’s pitched fine,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He is victim of the fewest run support in the majors. That is sort of reflective a little bit in his won-loss (record). But he doesn’t give in to that. None of our guys do.”

First baseman Yasmani Grandal, third baseman Yangervis Solarte, center fielder Cameron Maybin and second baseman Jedd Gyorko each had two hits and drove in a run for the Padres.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock had a three hits, including a three-run homer in a four-run fifth inning, for the D-backs (59-88), who remain tied with Colorado for the worst record in the National League.

Right-hander Kevin Quackenbush gave up two singles in the ninth inning before recording his third save. Shortstop Alexi Amarista made an acrobatic play to his right to take another hit away.

“Amarista made several plays, Gyorko had a couple of plays,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We just got too far behind to catch up.”

Pollock’s homer on the first pitch he saw in the fifth was his first since returning from a three-month stay on the disabled list Sept. 1.

“I just wanted to be a little aggressive,” Pollock said. “He was trying to sneak the first one over, then he was going with his other stuff outside the zone. I just wanted to get a good swing and get the runner in and I got the ball in the air and got it out of the park.”

Arizona left fielder Ender Inciarte and third baseman Jake Lamb each had two hits and scored a run.

Stults broke a three-game losing streak with the fourth victory in his last seven decisions.

Arizona left-hander Vidal Nuno (0-6) gave up six runs in five innings. He had given up seven runs in his previous four starts over 29 1/3 innings.

Pollock singled in Inciarte in the first inning before the Padres scored six runs in the next four innings.

Grandal and Solarte drove in runs on two-out singles in the third and fourth innings, and Rivera’s 10th homer of the season made it 6-1 in the top of the fifth.

NOTES: Arizona OF David Peralta (back) had an MRI on Friday but results were not known. Peralta said his back locked up while lifting weights following a Sept. 5 game against the Dodgers. He has not played since. ... Padres OF Will Venable (back) did not start Friday after being removed from Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning. ... The Diamondbacks promoted LHP Joe Paterson and OF Brett Jackson from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Jackson, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2009, was acquired in a wavier deal Aug. 14. ... San Diego RHPs Tyson Ross (191) and Ian Kennedy (184) are attempting to become the fourth set of National League West teammates since 2000 to strike out 200 apiece in the same season. RHP Tim Lincecum and LHP Jonathan Sanchez did it for San Francisco in 2010, LHP Randy Johnson and RHP Curt Schilling did it in Arizona twice (2001-02), and RHP Chan Ho Park/RHP Kevin Brown did it with the Dodgers in 2000. Ross is to start Saturday.