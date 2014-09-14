Behind rookie, Diamondbacks dominate Padres

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Chase Anderson believed he had the stuff of a major league starter. Now he has the resume to prove it.

Anderson earned his NL rookie-high ninth win in the Diamondbacks’ 10-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Chase Field, in what might have been his final start of the season.

“You’re always thinking you can and know you can, and when you get up here and do it, it is reassuring that if you stay healthy you can do this for a long time,” said Anderson, who gave up two runs in five innings.

“Hopefully I can have a career here and do the best I can to help the team win and be a starting pitcher for a long time. That’s the goal. That’s the dream.”

Arizona first baseman Mark Trumbo had three hits and three RBIs as Arizona jumped to a 6-0 lead for Anderson (9-6), who has one more victory than Mets rookie right-hander Jacob deGrom.

Trumbo scored twice and had his first three-hit game since March 31 to help Arizona (60-88) snap a season-high seven-game losing streak.

Anderson, who made his major league debut in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on May 11, has pitched 148 1/3 innings this season, 109 1/3 in the majors. He threw just 88 innings last season, and his career high was 108 1/3.

”He’s pitched pretty consistent for us,“ Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. ”Pretty solid year for him. He’s 9-6 as a rookie. That’s pretty good.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this and see how it falls on the schedule and see who else is available to possibly start. We’re going to push him as far as we feel comfortable. If not, we’ll put somebody else in there.”

Anderson gave up only one hit in the first three innings, by which time the D-backs had made short work of Padres right-hander Tyson Ross (13-14.)

Trumbo had a two-run single in a three-run first inning and had a run-scoring fielder’s choice in a three-run second.

Trumbo scored twice, both on wild pitches, and had his first three-hit game since March 31. He missed 10 weeks before the All-Star break with a stress fracture in his left foot.

“He’s got top-tier stuff, so you are in for a battle,” Trumbo said of Ross. “You can’t miss it when you get it. We worked some counts on him. Tonight was a good night for us.”

First baseman Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Yangervis Solarte hit bases-empty homers for the Padres (68-79), who have lost eight of their last 10.

Ross gave up six runs (four earned) in three innings, the shortest of his 30 starts this season.

“His season is approaching 200 innings, and there really has only been a handful of innings like those first two where he couldn’t find his release point,” San Diego manager Bud Black said.

“It came back to haunt us today. We were behind the eight-ball early with a big number against a pitcher who has turned out to be a bright, young pitcher for the Diamondbacks.”

Arizona left fielder Ender Inciarte doubled, had two stolen bases and scored in each of the first two innings.

Solarte’s homer in the seventh inning brought the Padres within three, at 7-4, before pinch hitter Jordan Pacheco capped a three-run Arizona seventh with a two-run single.

San Diego shortstop Alexi Amarista had RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

Ross, who had given up no more than five runs in his previous starts, said an inability to locate his slider led to Arizona’s early success.

“That is my go-to pitch and I just didn’t command it early,” Ross said. “It is always tough to pitch with guys on base. They just executed their game plan better than mine. It is all about minimizing and getting back on track. By the time I did that, we were down 6-0.”

NOTES: Padres OF Will Venable (back) and OF Abraham Almonte (ankle) were held out of the lineup again, and Venable is likely to miss another game or two, manager Bud Black said. ... An MRI on Arizona OF David Peralta (back) revealed no structural damage, manager Kirk Gibson said, and Peralta is expected to resume baseball activity early next week. It is an open question whether he will play again this season, Gibson said. ... San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko became the fourth second baseman since 1920 to have 50 RBIs in each of his first two seasons. Gyorko joined the Dodgers’ Jim Gilliam (62, 50; 1953-54) and Jim Lefebvre (68, 58; 1965-66) and Miami’s Dan Uggla (56, 50; 2013-14). Texas 2B Ian Kinsler (2006-07) is the most recent of seven AL players to accomplish that, and Josh Barfield did it in both leagues after being traded from San Diego to Cleveland before the 2007 season.