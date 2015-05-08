Gosewisch drives in 4 as D-backs demolish Padres

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale juggled his lineup in Colorado earlier in the week, and some players wondered what was up.

“Guys were asking if I had too much to drink on the plane,” Hale said.

“No,” he told them, “just trying to change it up, shake it up a little bit.”

The change took hold.

Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch collected three doubles and a career-high four RBIs, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and right fielder Mark Trumbo homered to lead the Diamondbacks to an 11-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks have 29 runs and 48 hits in three games since being rained out Monday and Tuesday in Denver, the lineup change going into effort in a Wednesday doubleheader.

Trumbo, who was moved into the No. 2 spot in the order after hitting cleanup most of the year, homered in the opener Wednesday and again Thursday. Arizona had 17 hits Thursday after amassing a season-high 19 in the first game of the doubleheader, a 13-7 victory. Arizona won Wednesday’s second game 5-1.

“I think that old saying, ‘Hitting is contagious,’ is pretty true,” Gosewisch said. “We kept building off each other. The first inning, we had some balls fall our way, and that built some momentum the rest of the way. Same approach I’ve had the whole year. Just had some better results tonight.”

Gosewisch, who did not have an extra-base hit in 72 at-bats this season, had run-scoring doubles in the first and third innings and added a two-run double in the fifth as the Diamondbacks (13-14) won their third straight. His first inning hit dropped just down the left field line.

Goldschmidt hit his eighth homer in the third inning. He added an RBI double in the sixth to back right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (3-2), who gave up three hits and struck out seven in seven scoreless innings.

“They’re having good at-bats, that’s for sure,” Hale said. “It’s how the game goes. they are getting good pitches to hit, and they are letting it go. It’s good to see.”

Trumbo homered for the first run in a four-run first inning off San Diego right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (2-1), who gave up a career-high eight runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta had his first career four-hit game, and third baseman Yasmany Tomas contributed three hits. Trumbo and second baseman Chris Owings had two hits apiece.

San Diego (15-15) lost for the third time in four games, all by shutout.

Third baseman Yangervis Solarte and catcher Derek Norris had doubles for the Padres, who led the NL with 140 runs entering the game.

Despaigne was 2-2 with a 2.59 ERA in five career starts against Arizona entering the game. He gave up two hits and one run in seven innings during a 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on April 14.

“He just couldn’t get anything going,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Right off the bat, a changeup to Trumbo. Trumbo has been swinging well. He couldn’t really get any rhythm, couldn’t get any consistency with his pitches, and the end result was what it was.”

De La Rosa threw 112 pitches, a high percentage of them fastballs. He topped out at 99 mph.

“The Padres made him throw strikes,” Hale said. “They are a good fastball-hitting team, and he was beating them with fastballs a lot.”

NOTES: San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso was removed from the game after falling awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding a ground ball in the eighth inning. “Jammed it,” manager Bud Black said. “It is sore. We will have some doctors look at it tonight. He will have some images tomorrow.” ... C Jarrod Saltalamacchia signed a minor league contract with the D-backs and is expected to report to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Saltalamacchia was designated for assignment by Miami on April 27 after going 2-for-29 this season. ... San Diego RHP Shawn Kelley (left calf strain) is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday, and Black said, “There is a real good chance we could activate him for tomorrow.” Kelley was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in six appearances before placed on the disabled list. The Padres will send out a reliever in the corresponding move, Black said, without naming names. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley (sinus fracture) is scheduled to make his next start May 16 at Philadelphia, two days after he is eligible to return from the disabled list. Bradley, 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA, was struck by a line drive in the second inning of an April 28 start against Colorado and placed on the DL the next day.