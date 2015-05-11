Ramirez gets first MLB win as D-backs edge Padres

PHOENIX -- Because of their depleted pitching staff, the Arizona Diamondbacks all but guaranteed newcomer J.C. Ramirez that he would pitch Sunday. They did not say anything about his first major league victory, but he took care of that, too.

Right-hander Ramirez pitched a career-long 2 2/3 innings behind spot starter Daniel Hudson to get the win on what was basically a bullpen day for Arizona, which used five pitchers and bases-empty home runs from Aaron Hill and A.J. Pollock for a 2-1 victory over San Diego at Chase Field.

Ramirez was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Sunday morning, and was on the mound five hours later.

“It was special because last year I didn’t play in the bigs, so it was a big time for me to come back to the bigs,” said Ramirez, who was 0-1 in 18 appearances with Philadelphia in 2013.

“It was a little bit of pressure on me because of the situation, but I just stayed focused. They told me early that I was going to pitch. I just wanted to help the team win.”

Hill homered in the second inning and Pollock homered in the third while Hudson was on the mound for his first start since June 26, 2012, after making nine relief appearances this season. Rainouts on Monday and Tuesday in Colorado left the Diamondbacks with no starter available on regular rest.

Hudson threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out five struck out five and giving up two hits and two walks. He left after walks to first baseman Wil Myers and center fielder Will Venable around a single by left fielder Justin Upton with one out in the fourth inning, but Ramirez entered and got out of the inning on a strikeout and a groundout.

“We had game-planned it that way,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We knew ‘Huddy’ could give us the most, J.C. next. The way it played out was a little tough. You are bringing in a guy (Ramirez) in a tough spot, and he really battled to get out of that. He showed us a lot today.”

Venable had two hits, a walk and a stolen base and Upton had two hits for the Padres (17-16), who had won two in a row and six of nine before Sunday’s loss.

Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko doubled in Venable with two outs in the sixth inning to cut the Arizona lead to 2-1, but Ramirez got out of a bases-loaded situation when right-hander Andrew Cashner grounded out to shortstop to end the sixth.

“We had a couple of chances we just couldn’t quite cash in,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “We had bases loaded a couple of times, we had a first and second. We just couldn’t get the big hit.”

Cashner (1-6) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out six in seven innings. He leads the major leagues in losses despite a 3.07 ERA. He had received 2.14 runs of support in his first six starts, third-lowest in the major leagues.

“Pitching on Mother’s Day with everything my family has been through this year ... it was really special for my mom to get to watch it,” Cashner said. “It was a special day for me and my family.”

Cashner’s mother was diagnosed with leukemia and had her right leg amputated below the knee because of an E. coli bacterial infection.

Oliver Perez, Evan Marshall and Addison Reed finished up for Arizona, Reed getting his second save of the season in his third opportunity as the D-backs (14-16) won their fourth in six games.

Ramirez, who had not thrown more than two innings and 17 pitches in Reno this season, threw 39 pitches.

“I will be sore tomorrow, I guess,” Ramirez said. “But tonight I feel really good, happy to get the win.”

NOTES: RHP J.C. Ramirez was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Sunday after 1B/OF Danny Dorn was optioned to Reno, a move that gave the Diamondbacks 13 pitchers. They are expected to keep a 13-man staff at least through RHP Archie Bradley’s next scheduled start Saturday in Philadelphia. ... San Diego RHP James Shields will start Wednesday and RHP Tyson Ross will start Thursday, manager Bud Black said. Both will pitch on normal rest after Monday’s off day, and RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will be pushed back, Black said. ... San Diego 1B Wil Myers batted third Sunday for the first time this season while making his third career start at first base. He was 0-for-3 with a walk.