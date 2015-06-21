Diamondbacks ride big inning to win over Padres

PHOENIX -- Ever the obedient son, Arizona right-hander Jeremy Hellickson did as his father asked during their phone call Sunday morning. With an even better ending.

“He told me to do what I did four years ago on Father’s Day in Milwaukee,” said Hellickson, who limited the Brewers to two runs and three hits in six innings of a 5-1 loss that day.

This time, Hellickson dominated the San Diego Padres for a 7-2 victory at Chase Field, giving up two runs and striking out a season-high seven without a walk in six innings.

Hellickson (5-4) gave up six hits, leaving only after feeling a tweak in his back on an awkward swing while striking out for the last out in the sixth inning. He is to receive treatment Monday, and manager Chip Hale said he is cautiously optimistic Hellickson can make his next scheduled Saturday.

Hellickson threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 24 batters and did not reach a three-ball count. He even added an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a seven-run second, the Diamondbacks’ biggest inning of the season.

“He did a great job,” Hale said. “His breaking ball was superb today. Was bouncing it. Used his changeup a lot and was locating the fastball.”

Arizona All-Star candidates Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock had two-run singles to support Hellickson, who has made quality starts in five of his past six appearances.

First baseman Goldschmidt and center fielder Pollock did their damage in the seven-run second against right-hander Andrew Cashner (2-9), who was victimized by two infield errors in the inning.

“I have to stop the bleeding at some point,” Cashner said. “I thought I made pitches throughout the whole inning. It was just that a couple of balls found holes, and you can’t walk guys in that inning.”

Goldschmidt leads the majors with .356 batting average, with Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon less than one point behind. Goldschmidt has 57 RBIs, tied for second in the majors.

Andrew Chafin earned a three-inning save for Arizona (34-35), which won for the seventh time in its past 10 games.

Center fielder Will Venable and first baseman Yonder Alonso had two hits apiece for San Diego (34-38), which is 2-6 in its past eight games.

Padres pinch hitter Brett Wallace broke Hellickson’s shutout with a two-out, run-scoring double in the fifth inning, and right field Matt Kemp hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

“He got ahead of a lot of hitters, putting them in the defense mode and making them swing the bat,” Arizona catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia said.

“He’s definitely got one of the better curveballs in the league. It’s so sharp and it has great depth. It is a tough pitch to put in play or do anything with, really.”

Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb walked with one out in the second inning before second baseman Chris Owings singled and Saltalamacchia walked to load the bases.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed hit what looked like an inning-ending, double-play grounder to third baseman Will Middlebrooks, who had trouble handling it and then threw wide to the plate as Lamb scored.

Cashner hit Hellickson on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run before Pollock singled to drive in two for a 4-0 lead. Shortstop Clint Barmes could not handle left fielder David Peralta’s sharp grounder for a two-base error as another run scored, and runners took second and third.

Goldschmidt singled through a draw-in infield to drive in the final two runs of the inning to make it 7-0. While other teams have walked Goldschmidt with first base open, the Padres chose to pitch to him.

“That few moments of losing the focus, throwing to the wrong base, not gripping the ball or throwing accurately and missing the ball in the infield, that little lack of focus can pile on,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said.

“You put all those together, it is a seven-run inning and you feel pretty (lousy about) what could have been.”

NOTES: Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas went 0-for-4 in his return to the starting lineup after being used as a pinch hitter Saturday. He left Friday’s game with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings of a rehab start at Double-A Mobile on Saturday and is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances, manager Chip Hale said Sunday. Corbin will be used as a starter when he returns, according to Hale. ... San Diego RHP Andrew Cashner started at Chase Field on Father’s Day on Sunday. Cashner also started at Chase on Mother’s Day, May 10, giving up two runs in seven innings of a 2-1 loss. ... Atlanta INF Phil Gosselin, acquired Saturday for RHP Bronson Arroyo and minor league RHP Touki Toussaint, is expected to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break. He underwent thumb surgery in May.