Pollock keys Diamondbacks’ win over Padres

PHOENIX -- If center fielder A.J. Pollock is undervalued, it is not because of the numbers. He is the only major leaguer with at least 30 doubles, 15 homers and 35 stolen bases.

Pollock will get his due when Arizona gets better, manager Chip Hale believes.

“Until we put ourselves in the middle of a pennant race, all our guys are going to be underrated,” Hale said. “That’s just the way it is.”

Pollock’s three-run homer keyed a five-run seventh inning in the Diamondbacks’ 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Tuesday.

Pollock hit a first-pitch fastball from reliever Kevin Quackenbush with runners on first and third for a 5-3 lead.

“Really wanted to be aggressive,” Pollock said. “A key spot to get that run in. His fastball plays really up. It is 90-92, but it gets on you like 94-95. I just wanted to be ready. That first pitch, I was looking for a fastball that I could get in the air to the outfield.”

Second baseman Chris Owings drew a walk from reliever Bud Norris (1-2) to open the seventh inning, and he scored on shortstop Nick Ahmed’s triple. Pinch hitter Aaron Hill walked to bring up Pollock.

Left fielder Justin Upton had three hits, including his 26th homer, for the Padres, who lost for the fifth time in six games and the nine time in 12.

San Diego used four relievers in the seventh inning after right-hander Tyson Ross limited the Diamondbacks to one run and four hits in six innings. Ross struck out nine and walked three.

“We really haven’t found a consistent combination or a consistent group that have been able to toss six outs and in tonight’s case the three outs,” San Diego manager Pat Murphy said of his middle relievers.

“Quack has been lights out and sometimes not.”

Right-hander Brad Ziegler threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded to give the Padres a run in the eighth inning, but he struck out Brett Wallace to end the inning. Ziegler then worked a scoreless ninth for his 26th save.

Ziegler converted his 24th consecutive save opportunity, the longest active streak in the majors. Randall Delgado (6-4) struck out the only batter he faced for the victory.

Rookie third baseman Brandon Drury singled a run to cap the five-run seventh as the Diamondbacks (69-76) broke a three-game losing streak.

“It’s kind of not surprising anymore,” Ziegler said of Pollock’s homer. “He’s kind of like Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt), we’re surprised when they don’t get a hit at this point. We like to think the rest of the team has confidence in the bullpen to lock that down at this point.”

Rookie center fielder Travis Jankowski had two hits and an RBI for San Diego (68-78).

Arizona right-hander Jhoulys Chacin gave up two runs and four hits in five innings. He has received four runs of support while he has been on the mound in his three starts.

Ross was removed after six innings because he had thrown 106 pitches. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in four starts against Arizona this season.

“They are a really talented team, but I just have had some success in this ball park,” Ross said.

NOTES: San Diego LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start of the season Saturday and RHP Casey Kelly will join the rotation next week, manager Pat Murphy said. The Padres are expected to use a six-man rotation the final two weeks of the season, Murphy said. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is the first National Leaguer to have 100 RBIs and 100 walks in the same season since Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto and Milwaukee 1B Prince Fielder in 2011. Goldschmidt had his 100th RBI Monday. ... The Padres’ pitching staff had 12 strikeouts Tuesday and has 1,232 this season, the third-highest total in franchise history. The record is 1,295, set in 2010. San Diego is on pace for 1,367 strikeouts this season.