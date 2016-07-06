Weeks, Goldschmidt lead Diamondbacks past Padres

PHOENIX -- Rickie Weeks Jr. saw the pitch he was looking for and didn't miss Tuesday.

Weeks homered and Paul Goldschmidt drove in a pair of runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 Tuesday night.

"I've seen him a few times before and I just wanted to get something in the zone," Weeks said. "Obviously I did and I did some damage."

Jean Segura had three hits and scored three runs and Jake Lamb added a pinch-hit triple for the Diamondbacks, who won for the second time in 10 games.

"We need to get all the wins we can get," Weeks said. "For us to win like we did tonight is great. We shut the door when we did score runs and that's all you can ask for."

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 14,110, the smallest in Chase Field history.

"The guys didn't let down because it wasn't a big crowd with a lot of emotion," said Arizona manager Chip Hale. "They created their own emotion in the dugout. That's baseball."

Zach Godley (2-0), called up from the minors earlier Tuesday, earned the win despite some inconsistency over his five innings. Godfrey allowed four runs on eight hits, struck out two and walked three.

Godley was optioned back to Triple-A Reno after the game.

"He knew he didn't throw the ball as well as here (before) or in Triple-A but he said, 'you know what, we got the W.' And that's so big. That's just who he is. He's such a bulldog."

Despite giving up a solo homer to Ryan Schimpf leading off the ninth and a pair of subsequent singles, Brad Ziegler got the final three outs for his 18th save.

Wil Myers had four hits, including a triple, and drove in a run, Matt Kemp had an RBI double and Yangervis Solarte added a run-scoring single for the Padres, who have lost two of three.

Padres starter Christian Friedrich (4-4) went five innings, giving up five runs on six hits with five strikeouts while hitting one batter.

"I think it's kind of what it's been like the last few times out," said Padres manager Andy Green. "He has some crisp innings and then gets into trouble. He misses some pitches and they take advantage of that."

The Padres took the lead in the third inning, aided by a leadoff walk to Friedrich. After a sacrifice bunt, Myers tripled to the wall in left-center, scoring the pitcher for a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Myers scored on an RBI single by Solarte to make it 2-0.

Myers' triple was just the second of his career.

"I didn't really decide (to go) until I was rounding second," Myers said. "I never have hit a lot of triples in my career. I'm not sure why."

The Diamondbacks answered quickly, stringing together four consecutive one-out hits in the bottom of the inning.

Segura and Michael Bourn both singled to center, and Goldschmidt singled to left, cutting San Diego's lead in half. Weeks then drove Friedrich's first pitch into the walkway beyond the center-field fence to put Arizona ahead 4-2.

"That was the worst pitch at the wrong time," Friedrich said.

San Diego pulled even in the fifth. Myers singled with one out and scored on Kemp's double to left. Godley retired Solarte for the inning's second out, but Alex Dickerson doubled to center, scoring Kemp to tie the game at 4.

Segura put the Diamondbacks back in front, 5-4, in the bottom of the fifth. He tripled to the left-center-field corner and scored on a sacrifice fly by Goldschmidt.

"We never got any real momentum that put us in position to win," Green said.

The Diamondbacks added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh against Carlos Villanueva. Lamb hit a one-out, pinch-hit triple -- his NL-leading seventh -- and scored when Segura singled through a drawn-in infield. Bourn followed with a triple off the right-field wall, bringing home Segura for a 7-4 Arizona lead.

Arizona's three triples matched a club record recorded nine times prior.

NOTES: RHP Zack Godley was recalled from Triple-A Reno before the game. Arizona placed RHP aniel Hudson on the bereavement list. ... After the game, the Diamondbacks recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Double-A Mobile. ... Padres C Derek Norris, who was hit on the elbow by a bat on Monday, was given the night off in favor of Christian Bethancourt. X-rays on Morris' elbow were negative and Padres manager Andy Green said Norris was due a day off after catching four straight games. ... 1B Wil Myers was selected as the Padres' lone All-Star representative. He leads San Diego in hits, homers, RBIs, runs and walks. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt was selected as an NL All-Star reserve and 3B Jake Lamb is among the candidates for the final NL spot. Goldschmidt entered Tuesday's game ranked second in the majors in on-base percentage and walks, eighth in RBIs and 10th in OPS.