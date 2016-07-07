Schimpf, Solarte power Padres past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Rookie second baseman Ryan Schimpf has carried his 20-homer power into the major leagues this season. All he needed was a chance.

Schimpf had two homers, including a go-ahead homer in a four-run fifth inning, and Yangervis Solarte had three hits with a homer and a career-high five RBIs in the San Diego Padres' 13-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

"I've been working and preparing for this moment all the years I spent in the minor leagues, just practicing and playing like I would be here at some point," Schimpf said. "Definitely happy to be here and grateful for the opportunity to be with these guys."

Schimpf, 5-foot-9, had three homers in the final two games of the Arizona series and the 28-year-old. He was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 14 and all four homers have been in July.

He signed with the Padres as a minor league free agent over the winter after four straight 20-plus homer seasons in the Toronto organization and was on pace for another 20 home run season by hitting 15 in 51 games with El Paso.

"It might not look like it in the package, but he has a lot of power," San Diego manager Andy Green said.

"He swings at good pitches. He's had really good at-bats. Up to this point in time, we haven't really had any production offensively from the second base spot."

Schimpf's two-run homer in the fourth inning rally gave the Padres (37-48) a 5-4 lead they never lost, and he hit a bases-empty homer in the ninth.

Solarte singled in the first run in the five-run fourth inning off Shelby Miller (2-9), doubled in a run in the fifth and hit a three-run homer in the ninth. Solarte has nine homers this season, four at Chase Field.

"You get down four runs in a game and see the offense bounce back, it's exciting from an offensive perspective," Green said.

Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, his 20th, and Brandon Drury had two hits including his ninth homer for the Diamondbacks (38-49), who have won three of their 15 home series, split one and are 15-32 at home.

Paul Goldschmidt had two doubles and Chris Herrmann had two hits and an RBI.

Jose Dominguez (1-0) got four outs in relief of starter Colin Rea for the victory. He struck out Rickie Weeks Jr. on a 99 mph fastball with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning with the Padres leading 6-4.

"To me, the biggest moment of the game was Jose Dominquez coming in," Green said. "He's got a pinch-hitter that handles fastballs. He throws fastball. He rips him off. It's right in the middle of the game, where it could pivot either way.

Matt Kemp had three hits and three RBIs for San Diego. Will Myers had three more hits and an RBI after getting four hits Tuesday.

Miller gave up six runs in five innings to fall to 0-7 at home and has a 7.14 ERA in 14 starts.

Miller threw first-pitch strikes to all 10 batters he faced in the first three innings when the Diamondbacks took a 4-0 lead, but he gave up hits to five of the first six batters in the fourth as the Padres went ahead.

"It was almost like they got something on him," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "It was five runs on 12 pitches. It was quick and they did good job getting on the early pitches. It was like is this guy going to throw a nine inning shutout, then boom. It happened quick."

Myers, Kemp and Solarte singled to drive in one run before Melvin Upton Jr. had an RBI double. Solarte scored on a groundout before Schmipf's two-run homer made it 5-4.

Solarte's RBI double made it 6-4 in the fifth, and Kemp's two-run single capped a three-run seventh for a 9-4 lead.

Solarte homered after Myers singled and Kemp walked in the ninth.

NOTES: San Diego RHP Colin Rea, who gave up four runs in 4 2-3 innings, will be bumped to the back of the rotation after the All-Star break to conserve his innings, manager Andy Green said. Rea is scheduled to start again July 19 at St. Louis. ... The D-backs brought a lamb into the clubhouse, put a sombrero on her and sat in her in 3B Jake Lamb's chair as part of a campaign to publicize Lamb, who is in the Final Five fan vote for the last spot on the NL All-Star team. ... RHP Tyson Ross did not throw a scheduled bullpen session Wednesday after sustaining a twisted ankle while exercising in his hotel room earlier in the day, the San Diego Union Tribune reported. ... Arizona LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the disabled list. An MRI showed no structural damage, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Chafin had made nine straight hitless appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 15. LHP Zac Curtis and RHP Dominic Leone were recalled from the minors, and RHP Zack Godley was returned to Reno following his victory in a spot start Tuesday.