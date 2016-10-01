Owings' homer sends Diamondbacks past Padres

PHOENIX -- Chris Owings may have had the biggest night of his career Friday night.

First, the Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop was presented the Luis Gonzalez Award to honor the player who best exemplified the talent and heart of the retired D-backs' great.

Then he hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Diamondbacks to a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

With two outs and nobody on base in the seventh inning, Brandon Drury hit a long double to right and Owings followed with a homer to right off Padres starter Edwin Jackson.

"A little fastball cutter," Owings said. "Got to 2-0 on that one, just got a pitch out over the plate and was able to drive it."

All in all, he said, "I feel like this year I've just taken a big step of just getting healthy."

Said Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale: "That's the kind of power we see Chris display daily during BP. He's got big power to right-center field.

"That's very, very impressive for a shortstop of his stature to be able to go the opposite way."

Diamondbacks reliever Randall Delgado pitched a scoreless sixth and picked up the win. Patrick Corbin worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, before Daniel Hudson relieved Corbin and got Wil Myers to pop out to end the game and get his season's fifth save, a career high.

The Padres' Yangervis Solarte, who entered the game with the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues at 14 games, went 0-for-4. Solarte was called out in the third for stepping out of the batter's box while attempting to bunt for a single

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, his 24th of the year, for the Diamondbacks (67-93). Goldschmidt recorded four homers and seven RBIs in his last three games versus the Padres. He has a career-high 14 RBIs versus the Padres this season.

Ryan Schimpf hit a mammoth two-run homer of fthe bottom of the video board in center and Luis Sardinas went 2-for-4 for the Padres (68-92).

Schimpf's homer was his 20th of the season, though he only played about half the season in the big leagues.

Schimpf, asked if he has surprised himself, said his home run total hadn't really sunk in yet.

"I'm just trying to constantly get better," he said.

"He's been really good for us," Padres manager Andy Green said.

Welington Castillo drove in Jean Segura in the first inning with a bloop single to right, giving the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. Segura led with a walk, advanced to second on a long foul fly to left and to third on a fly to right. Goldschmidt slugged his home run to center field off Jackson to give Arizona a 3-0 lead in the third inning. He drove in Jake Lamb, who drew a two-out walk.

The Padres countered in the fourth with a double by Alex Dickerson and Schimpf's home run. They strung three more hits in the fourth, capped by Manuel Margot's opposite-field, run-scoring double to right to tie the score at 3.

Diamondbacks starter Braden Shipley pitched five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits while walking two and striking out three.

Jackson allowed five runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Outside of about three pitches, "He was pretty solid," Green said. "You don't want to see his last outing go like that. I know how bad he wanted to have a good one. But he was out there competing."

Jackson agreed, saying, "Two two-run homers pretty much sums up the day. Goldschmidt 2-0 slider, Owings 2-0 cutter, both not really good pitches.

"I came out and attacked the hitters, but essentially you've just got to keep the ball in the park."

Relievers Brandon Morrow, Keith Hessler and Kevin Quackenbush blanked the Diamondbacks in the seventh and eighth.

NOTES: A.J. Pollock will not return for the final three games with the Diamondbacks. Pollock, struggling with a groin strain, tried running before Friday night's game with the Padres and didn't feel comfortable, manager Chip Hale said. ... Since being called up for the first time, rookie outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot have combined to go 19-for-55. ... The Diamondbacks have a member of the 200-hit and 200-strikeout club this season in Jean Segura (201 hits) and Robbie Ray (218 strikeouts). This is the first time this has happened in the same season since Milwaukee in 2009 (Ryan Braun, 203) and Yovani Gallardo (204). The Diamondbacks also saw this happen in 1999 with Luis Gonzalez (206) and Randy Johnson (364). ... Both teams are hitting the long ball. The Padres have 177 homers this season, a franchise record for a single season (1970, 172). The Diamondbacks have hit 187 homers, up from 154 in 2015 and 118 in 2014.