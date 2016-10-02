Diamondbacks start fast, finish with 9-5 victory

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Archie Bradley began his career by beating Clayton Kershaw last year. He finished his second season with his most efficient performance.

Bradley stuck out a career-high 11 and did not walk a batter, Yasmany Tomas homered and Jean Segura had two hits in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Chase Field.

"It was kind of what you draw up to finish the season," Bradley said. "You want to finish strong and send yourself into the offseason on a good note. Another positive, it's a team win."

Bradley (8-9) gave up seven hits and two runs and was helped by a five-run first inning capped by Tomas' three-run homer, his 31st home run of the season. His fastball registered 95 mph on the stadium video board.

"I don't like to bring up 'velo' a lot, but I got the last out and I turned around and it said 95 on the board," Bradley said.

"So for me it was like all right, it's October 1st and I'm still able to rear back and go get it. Knock on wood that's a good sign for this offseason."

Tomas homered after the Diamondbacks pulled off two double steals in the first inning, four of their six stolen bases off Padres left-hander Clayton Richard (3-4).

Paul Goldschmidt walked twice and stole three bases, including third base twice. He has 32 stolen bases, fourth among first baseman in recent major league history. Only Rod Carew (48), Greg Jefferies (46) and Gerald Perry (40) have more since 1977.

"Any time you're able to do that, steal those bases, it frustrates the other team," manager Chip Hale said.

"It frustrates the pitcher, the catcher, the manager, the guy giving the signs. It's frustrating because you work so hard for those things not to happen. It was good to put up that five-spot in the first."

Segura doubled, tripled and scored three runs before leaving in the top of the eighth. He leads the National League with a career-high 203 hits and is three short of the franchise record set by Luis Gonzalez in 1999.

Wil Myers, Yangervis Solarte and Hunter Renfroe had two hits and drove in a run for the Padres, who are tied with Arizona (both are 68-93) for fourth place in the NL West with the final game of the season on Sunday.

Rookie Mitch Haniger hit his fourth in the eighth inning after the Padres scored three in the top of the eighth on RBI hits by Myers, Renfroe and Derek Norris.

Jon Jay had a double and a triple for San Diego.

Richard gave up seven runs (four earned), six hits six stolen bases in 4 1-3 innings. He walked four and struck out one.

"The first inning, as a team, we were playing under water, it felt like," Richard said. "A little bit slow and sluggish. We left some plays on the field. It wasn't one person, collectively, myself included. That's (stolen bases) definitely on me."

Segura reached on an infield error to start a five-run first inning. Chris Owings singled to right and the two pulled off a double steal before Goldschmidt walked to load the bases.

One run scored on a passed ball and another on Brandon Drury's infield single before Goldschmidt and Drury pulled off another double steal. Tomas' three-run, opposite field homer to right field capped the inning for a 5-0 lead.

Owings had two sacrifice flies as the D-backs moved to a 7-2 lead.

NOTES: San Diego C/OF Christian Bethancourt threw a bullpen session before the game and the Padres are looking at the possibility of using Bethancourt on both sides of the ball. "We're flirting with the idea of this guy being a very intriguing 25th man who can catch, can play the outfield and can pitch," manager Andy Green said. "We'll run as far down that road as his arm allows us to." Bethancourt threw 96 mph in a relief appearance in Seattle on May 31. ... Arizona C Welington Castillo (general soreness) was held out of the starting lineup but is expected to start Sunday, manager Chip Hale said. ... Rod Barajas, manager at Triple-A El Paso, is spending the final two weeks of the season with San Diego. El Paso won the Pacific League title in Barajas' first season. ... Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas (shoulder) returned to the lineup after missing two games. ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura (203 hits) and left-hander Robbie Ray (218 strikeouts) are the first 200/200 NL teammates since RF Ryan Braun (203 hits) and RHP Yovani Gallardo (204 strikeouts) in 2009 with Milwaukee.