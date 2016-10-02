D-backs top Padres to win finale

PHOENIX -- If this was right-hander Daniel Hudson's last game with Arizona, it was one to remember.

Hudson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, surviving a replay review on a ball first called a homer, and got the victory when pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin singled in pinch-runner Socrates Brito with two outs in the last of the ninth inning in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 walkout victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Chase Field.

"That was a cool moment," said Hudson, who will be a free agent this winter.

"I wanted to get in there."

Hudson (3-2) struck out the final two batters he faced, getting Ryan Schmipf after his long drive down the right field line was first called a homer but then reversed after a challenge by Arizona manager Chip Hale.

"Definitely the replay showed it was foul," Schimpf said.

Hudson pitched three games in a row, but he told Hale beforehand that he was available Sunday. He broke down when talking about the game afterward.

"I hope it is not the last time I talk to you guys," he said, eyes tearing. "It's been fun. I can't talk anymore."

Tuffy Gosewisch doubled with two outs in the ninth against left-hander Brad Hand (4-4) and was replaced by pinch-runner Socrates Brito to bring up Gosselin. The Padres asked for a replay review to make sure Gosewisch touched first base, and the double stood.

Gosselin leads the major leagues with 20 pinch hits.

"I try to be as aggressive as I can," said Gosselin, who lined a 2-2 pitch to center field.

"I was looking for something early to hit there, but he kept feeding my sliders back-door that were pretty good pitches for him. So I didn't get a whole lot to hit. Once you get to two strikes you try to put it in play. Luckily I was able find a hole there."

Arizona left fielder Brandon Drury had three hits, including his 16th homer of the season, a bases-empty homer off Hand that tied the game at 2 with two outs in the eighth inning.

The Diamondbacks (69-93) swept the three-game series to finish ahead of the Padres (68-94) for fourth place in the National League West.

"Would have rather been playing for a playoff spot, obviously, but we came into this series knowing we had to sweep them so we wouldn't be in the cellar in the division, and we were able to accomplish that," Gosselin said.

"It leaves you with a little bit better feeling going into the offseason.

Wil Myers and Luis Sardinas had two hits apiece for the Padres, who lost their final four after winning three in a row.

"Tough way to lose a baseball game, especially when you've got Brad Hand on the mound, who's been as good as anybody we've had all year," San Diego manager Andy Green said.

San Diego starter Paul Clemens gave up one run and four hits in six innings and was the pitcher of received after the Padres took a 2-1 lead on Sardinas' RBI double in the seventh inning.

He struck out seven and walked two. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 10 of his 12 starts with the Padres this season.

"I had the honor of being able to start the last game and for me, I didn't take that lightly," Clemens said.

Arizona right-hander Matt Koch gave up one run and five hits in six innings in his second major league start. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

"I hate walking people," Koch said. "I try to attack and get early outs as quick as I can."

NOTES: Arizona C Welington Castillo was held out of the lineup for the second straight game because of general soreness. Castillo set career highs with 11 hits and 68 RBIs this season. ... Announcer Dick Enberg, the 2015 Ford C. Frick Award winner, called his final game for San Diego on Sunday. He joined the Padres' broadcast crew in 2010. Edberg won 14 Emmys in his career. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt and 2B Jean Segura are the sixth set of teammates in major league history to each have 20 homers and 30 stolen bases in the same season. Others were Pittsburgh's Barry Bonds and Andy Van Slyke (1987), the Mets' Howard Johnson and Darryl Strawberry (1987), Colorado's Ellis Burks and Dante Bichette (1996), Houston's Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell (1997) and Toronto's Jose Cruz and Raul Mondesi (2001).