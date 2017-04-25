Owings' slam helps Diamondbacks edge Padres

PHOENIX -- Chris Owings has been productive while hitting all over the lineup this season, and that did not stop when he made his third career start in the No. 3 spot Monday.

It was hard to tell Paul Goldschmidt had the day off.

Owings' first career grand slam gave Arizona a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning, and the Diamondbacks held on to equal their best home start thanks to a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

Arizona (13-8) is 9-2 at home and leads the majors with 112 runs. The Diamondbacks did not record their ninth home win last season until May 29.

"He's been into every at-bat and been very productive," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of Owings, who has hit first, second, fifth and seventh in starts this season. "I thought it would be a nice little shot in the arm to say, 'I'm hitting third when 'Goldy' is down.'"

Arizona starting pitcher Zack Greinke singled with two outs in the fifth inning before A.J. Pollock walked and David Peralta singled to load the bases. Owings followed with his second homer of the year, a 426-shot to center field, for a 6-0 lead. He is hitting .319 with 13 RBIs.

"Great at-bats just to get to me," said Owings, who hit third twice in 2014. "Just to get up in that inning was awesome. Another good win.

"(Hitting third) probably won't happen too many more times, so just enjoy it when you can."

After Arizona took a 7-1 lead on Chris Herrmann's RBI single in the sixth inning, San Diego cut the deficit to one on a three-run homer by Wil Myers in a four-run seventh inning and a bases-empty homer by Austin Hedges in the eighth.

Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Greinke (2-2) gave up six hits and one run in six innings while avenging a 1-0, complete-game loss in San Diego last Wednesday. He struck out 11 and did not walk a batter in the rematch.

"The slider was really sharp today, two games in a row now," Geinke said. "That was nice."

Peralta, who went 3-for-4, has 17 hits in his past 31 at-bats (.548). He has six extra-base hits in that span.

Yangervis Solarte had three hits for the Padres (8-13), who have lost three in a row and eight of 11.

Hedges has six homers, all in the past eight games. His sacrifice fly in the sixth inning drove in Solarte with the only run off Greinke.

Peralta hit his third homer with one out in the first inning for a 1-0 lead off starter Jhoulys Chacin, who gave up three singles in eight scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Diamondbacks last Wednesday.

Chacin (2-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits in six innings this time. He struck out six and walked two.

"The one mistake to Owings was a real mistake," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "A breaking ball he wanted to go away with ran right back to the middle. It wasn't obviously a great day for him by any stretch from a number perspective, but he wasn't that bad today."

Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe nearly caught Greinke's sinking single to right-center with two outs in the fifth. Three batters later, Owings homered.

"It's a game of inches, right?" Lovullo said. "You get a break or two going your way. I think good teams feel that moment, and they are going to cash in on some opportunities. That is something we have done all year long."

NOTES: Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) will receive a second opinion on his injury from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow specialist at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. An MRI exam Monday showed swelling. ElAttrache is the team doctor for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams. ... RHP Archie Bradley is a candidate to replace Miller in the rotation, manager Torey Lovullo said, but the team has not made a decision. ... Padres OF Travis Jankowski (foot) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday after tests showed a bone bruise. OF Jabari Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill the roster spot. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt entered the game for defensive purposes in the ninth inning. He was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season. He played 159 games in 2015 and 158 last season.