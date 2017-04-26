Goldschmidt, D-backs overpower Padres

PHOENIX -- Arizona manager Torey Lovullo preaches the idea of getting ahead early, playing downhill. The Diamondbacks have created their own avalanche for almost a week now.

Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first inning -- the franchise-record fifth game in a row Arizona has homered in the first -- and had four hits and three RBIs to help the Diamondbacks to a season-high 16 hits in a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Tuesday.

Chris Owings also had two hits and three RBIs for the Diamondbacks (14-8), who lead the majors with 121 runs and are 10-2 at home, tying the best home start in franchise history.

"We've talked about playing downhill baseball here, setting the tone by being ready on both sides of the ball," Lovullo said.

"There is a lot of preparation that goes into us being successful early in the game. These guys are all prepared for their first at-bat, and for the hitting coaches who are preparing them. Once we score, we've been doing our job on the mound."

Daniel Descalso homered, Brandon Drury had three hits and Owings, A.J. Pollock, Nick Ahmed and Yasmany Tomas had two hits apiece. Pollock scored three runs and stole two bases.

Goldschmidt homered with two outs in the first inning and drove in runs with a single in the second and a double in the fifth. He also singled in the eighth.

The last team with first-inning homers in five straight games was the 2005 White Sox.

"It takes a little bit of pressure off the pitching to be able to play with that lead," Goldschmidt said.

"It's one of those things where you'll play however you have to. We were playing from behind a lot. It doesn't have to be one way, just trying to have good at-bats, whether we are up by a lot or down by a lot.''

Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-3) gave up two runs on eight hits in seven innings. He struck out a season-high nine and walked two.

San Diego second baseman Yangervis Solarte had three singles for the second game in a row and drove in a run, and Jabari Blash broke a season-long 0-for-11 with a homer in the seventh inning.

The Padres (8-14) have lost four in a row and nine of 12.

Left-hander Clayton Richard (2-3), who allowed one run in beating the Diamondbacks last Wednesday, gave up eight hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.

"I don't know if it was so much command for him as much it was just not a lot of sink," San Diego manager Andy Green said.

"It kind of forced him to pitch on the edge of the zone. I through he was a little flatter than usual. They put good swings on him. They were able to get it in the air."

Owings had a two-run triple in the second inning and scored on Goldschmidt's single for a 4-0 lead. Owings has four hits and seven RBIs in the first two games of the series.

Wil Myers doubled with two outs in the third inning and scored on Solarte's single to make it 4-1.

Ahmed singled and scored on Pollock's two-out double in the fourth before Owings singled in Pollock to make it 6-1. Descalso's first homer made it a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Zack Godley is to be recalled from Triple-A Reno for Wednesday's start. The D-backs pushed back RHP Taijuan Walker and LHP Robbie Ray a day to give them an extra day of rest. RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Reno to make room on the roster. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) received a second opinion from specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday after being forced to leave Sunday's game with forearm tightness. ... Padres INF Cory Spangenberg was recalled from Triple-A El Paso when C/RHP Christian Bethancourt cleared waivers and was outrighted to El Paso on Tuesday. Spangenberg played 14 games in April last year before missing the rest of the season with a left quadriceps injury. ... Arizona 3B Jake Lamb was given his second start of the season off as manager Torey Lovullo continued to rotate regulars during a stretch of 17 straight games.