Schimpf blast highlights 5-run ninth, lifts Padres

PHOENIX -- Ryan Schimpf has had his greatest success at Chase Field and against the Diamondbacks, in that order.

Schimpf hit a go-ahead three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Yangervis Solarte capped the five-run inning with a two-run double in the San Diego Padres' 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Schimpf has five of his 24 career homers in 26 at-bats at Chase, and he has seven homers in all venues against Arizona.

"Just try not to do too much really," said Schimpf, who hit a 96 mph fastball from Fernando Rodney (1-1).

"Just try to get ready to see the ball, because he's got a lot of good stuff, funky movement. Just trying to square something up, get the run in, keep the inning going."

Erick Aybar singled, stole second and took third on pinch hitter Hector Sanchez's single to bring up Schimpf.

After the homer, Manuel Margot and Cory Spangenberg singled and pulled a double steal before Solarte's double.

Schimpf was 6-for-60 this season with half of his hits for homers before his last at-bat.

"It's been such a struggle for him offensively so far this season," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "I keep saying it's one swing, one swing to get him going."

Aybar and Hunter Renfroe also homered for the Padres (9-14), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Solarte had two hits, giving him eight in the first three games of the series.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and drove in three runs, and A.J. Pollock had three hits for Arizona (14-9). The Diamondbacks had won seven of 10 before Wednesday. They lead the majors with 126 runs.

Goldschmidt is 7-for-8 with a homer, two doubles and six RBIs since receiving his first start off Monday.

Padres right-hander Ryan Buchter (1-0) got the win after throwing a scoreless eighth, and Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Rodney had converted his first six save opportunities this season before Wednesday, although his ERA is 11.00 in nine innings after he was charged with five runs.

"That's what I wanted, but it stayed a little bit in the middle," Rodney said of the pitch to Schimpf. "I wanted to jam him."

The Chase Field crowd of 12,215 was the lowest at home in the 20-year franchise history.

Arizona starter Zack Godley gave up two runs and four hits in five innings after being recalled earlier Wednesday to fill the rotation spot vacated by injured right-hander Shelby Miller. Godley, who struck out six and walked three, was returned to Triple-A Reno after the game.

"Definitely a frustrating ending to a pretty well-pitched night," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's a special game for what we walked through in the ninth inning. It rips your heart out. Good teams are able to come back from these moments, digest it, spit it out and be ready for tomorrow."

San Diego starter Trevor Cahill gave up nine hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings as Arizona jumped to leads of 4-0 and 5-2. He struck out a season-high nine.

Pollock had singles and scored in the first inning and in a three-run third, driven in both times by Goldschmidt, who added an RBI double in the fourth.

Aybar homered in a two-run fourth inning that included an RBI double by Cahill, and Renfroe hit his fifth homer of the season in the sixth.

NOTES: San Diego claimed RHP Kirby Yates off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday and optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso to make room on the roster. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) had his MRI exams forwarded to specialist Dr. James Andrews for a third opinion on his injury. Miller visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday.