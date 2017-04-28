Owings hits two HRs as D-backs dump Padres

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks endured their worst 24 hours of the season.

Then they earned an impressive win.

A night after they misplaced a two-run lead in the ninth inning and subsequently got the news that pitcher Shelby Miller could be lost for the season, they cruised to a 6-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Chris Owings hit a pair of homers, and right-hander Taijuan Walker the Padres in check.

Owings hit solo homers in consecutive at-bats for his first two-homer game in the big leagues. His shot in the third inning tied the game at 1-1, and his next in the fourth boosted Arizona's lead to 4-1. In between, Yasmany Tomas hit a two-run blast in the fourth.

Owings now is hitting .325 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

"I'm not trying to do anything different," he said. "I'm just driving the ball in some better counts."

Owings also said he is starting to get full strength back from a nagging shoulder ailment.

"Last year was a big step," he said. "I felt really good. I think it's going to continue to get better and better."

Walker (3-1) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts while allowing two runs and four hits in eight innings. He didn't issue a walk. J.J. Hoover pitched a scoreless ninth for the D-backs.

"Walker was good today," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He lives at the very top of the zone, and we didn't have an answer for that. ... We are trying to put them in play unsuccessfully. "

Walker credited the D-backs' potent offense for making his work earlier.

"Every night, we're going to score five or six runs," he said. "My job as the starter is to go as deep as possible, especially losing a really good starter in Shelby.

"Everybody needs to step it up a little bit."

Miller is considering whether to have season-ending surgery or rehab a partial ligament tear.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged he was concerned about the last day's turn of events resulting in a downward trend for his team.

"We did exactly what I'd hoped we'd do," he said. "This group backs one another. We came out scored to take the lead, kept the lead and played our brand of baseball."

Padres right-hander Jered Weaver (0-2) gave up five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two, struck out one and allowed three homers.

"I am falling behind (on counts)," Weaver said. "The location was terrible. Just one of those days where I battled against myself.

"Obviously, the long ball has been killing me. Anytime you fall behind with the stuff I have been throwing up there, you have to be perfect."

San Diego third baseman Ryan Schimpf, who hit a game-winning, ninth-inning homer Wednesday night, hit a solo homer in the seventh inning Thursday.

The Padres opened the scoring in the first. With two outs and nobody on, Wil Myers doubled to left and Yangervis Solarte drove him home with a single to right.

The Diamondbacks tied the game 1-1 when Owings cracked a line-drive home run over the left field wall to lead off the bottom of the third.

In the fourth, Paul Goldschmidt led off with a walk. With one out, Tomas lofted a fly ball to right that cleared the wall for his fifth home run to make it 3-1. With two outs, Owings hit a high fly to left that landed inside the foul pole.

Tomas added an RBI double in the sixth, and Arizona tacked on an eighth-inning run on a wild pitch.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller has a flexor strain and a partial UCL tear in his right (pitching) elbow. He and the team will have to decide in the coming days whether he will undergo season-ending surgery or try rehab. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley, who has excelled in the bullpen this season, will be considered to fill Miller's spot in the rotation, manager Torey Lovullo said. ... The D-backs recalled LHP T.J. McFarland to fill a gap in the bullpen. They optioned RHP Zach Godley, who started the Wednesday game, to Triple-A Reno. ... Arizona 2B Brandon Drury, who collided with Padres RHP Trevor Cahill on Wednesday, sat out Thursday but should be OK to play Friday against the visiting Colorado Rockies. ... Padres C Christian Bethancourt, who was sent to Triple-A El Paso, will continue to try to pitch, manager Andy Green said. ... San Diego opens a weekend series at San Francisco on Friday.