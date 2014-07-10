Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw brings a 36-inning scoreless streak into Thursday’s outing against San Diego and seeks to win his eighth straight start when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Padres in the opener of a four-game set. Kershaw has given up only 13 hits over his last four starts, a stretch that began with a no-hitter against Colorado on June 18. Los Angeles has lost five of eight since July started while San Diego has dropped four of its last five.

Kershaw is facing the Padres for the first time this season and was only 1-3 against them in four starts last season. San Diego batters could be challenged to score against the left-hander and the club dropped to 12-47 when producing three runs or less after Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to Colorado. Los Angeles lost 4-1 at Detroit Wednesday and has allowed an average of 8.2 runs in its five July losses.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0, 0.92 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 1.85)

Despaigne has been terrific in his first three major-league starts, allowing two runs and 11 hits over 19 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old Cuban took a no-decision against San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up one run and two hits in six innings. Despaigne’s control could be an issue as he has issued four walks in each of his last two starts.

Kershaw has struck out 44 batters and walked just four over his last four outings while seemingly raising his performance to an even-higher level. The two-time Cy Young winner has struck out 115 batters in 87 1/3 innings this season while issuing only 12 walks. Kershaw owns a 9-6 record with a 2.47 ERA in 21 career starts against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 4-2 against the Padres this season, but the teams are meeting in Los Angeles for the first time in 2014.

2. Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford (ankle) could be activated from the disabled list for the opener.

3. San Diego OF Chris Denorfia, who went 6-for-14 in the three-game series against Colorado, is 9-for-29 with three homers and two doubles against Kershaw.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 0