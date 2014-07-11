FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Padres at Dodgers
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Carl Crawford will likely begin Friday’s contest in his new role as a reserve outfielder when the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres. Crawford lost his starting job in left field to Matt Kemp after landing on the disabled list May 28 with an injured left ankle, and manager Don Mattingly doesn’t want to disrupt the team’s positive momentum. “I’ve just got to be ready when my number is called and try to stay sharp enough to play well for when I do get into a game,” Crawford told reporters.

The Padres have lost five of their last six, but third baseman Chase Headley appears to be on the verge of breaking out of a season-long slump. After batting .205 with two homers and five RBIs last month, Headley has 14 hits in his first 39 at-bats in July, including two four-hit games. San Diego, which has scored a total of five runs during its three-game losing streak, features the worst offense in the majors with a .216 team batting average and a major league-low 272 runs scored.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), SNLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jesse Hahn (4-2, 2.34 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (8-5, 4.06)

Hahn has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres while flashing an impressive curveball and mid-90s fastball. The 24-year-old rookie went 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA in five June starts before allowing three runs over seven frames against San Francisco last Sunday. Hahn, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in January, is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his first two career road starts covering 12 innings.

Haren needs to be careful when facing Padres outfielder Seth Smith, who hit two solo homers against him on June 20. The 33-year-old, who has posted a 4.87 ERA and allowed 16 home runs over his last 13 starts, is 6-4 with a 3.69 ERA in 17 career starts against San Diego. Haren is looking to bounce back from a dismal outing against Colorado last Saturday, when he yielded eight runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings at Coors Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Tommy Medica left Thursday’s game with tightness in his right groin and is listed as day-to-day.

2. The Dodgers are 10-4 at home since June 13.

3. San Diego LF Carlos Quentin is mired in a 3-for-35 slump.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 2

