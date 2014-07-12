Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break out of their offensive slump Saturday when they continue their four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres, who have struggled to score runs all season. While it’s no surprise San Diego owns the majors’ worst offense, Los Angeles is due for a big game after being held to six runs over its last 34 innings. It will have to do it without shortstop Hanley Ramirez, who will likely miss the final two games before the All-Star break with a sore right shoulder.

Carlos Quentin drove in three runs in the Padres’ 6-3 win Friday, but it has been a lost season for the left fielder who is hitting .175 in 43 games. Catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was expected to be a strong offensive player when he arrived in late 2011 as part of the Mat Latos trade with Cincinnati, continues to struggle at the plate while batting .207 with seven homers and 19 RBIs. Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe is batting .291, but he’s hitless in his last 10 at-bats with five strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (7-9, 3.71 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Paul Maholm (1-4, 5.18)

Kennedy is looking to build on an impressive outing at Colorado on Monday, when he tossed seven innings of one-run ball and struck out nine. “Ian was good from his first pitch to his last pitch,” manager Bud Black told MLB.com. “He threw his fastball with conviction.” Andre Ethier is 10-for-32 with two homers against Kennedy, who is 5-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 13 career starts against the Dodgers, including 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season.

Maholm is making a spot start in place of Josh Beckett, who landed on the disabled list earlier this week with a hip injury. The 32-year-old Maholm was 1-4 with a 5.50 ERA in seven starts early this season before moving to the bullpen. Maholm, who will likely be limited to 85-90 pitches, owns a 1-6 mark and 4.56 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against San Diego, including one relief appearance this season.

1. Padres 1B Tommy Medica is not expected to play before the All-Star break due to tightness in his right groin.

2. RF Yasiel Puig is one of six players in Dodgers history to enter the All-Star break with at least 100 hits, 40 extra-base hits and 50 RBIs.

3. San Diego’s starting rotation has a 1.74 ERA over the last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Dodgers 4