Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t scoring many runs, but they’ve capitalized on enough opportunities to win two of the first three in the four-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres. The Dodgers stand one game ahead of second-place San Francisco in the National League West heading into Sunday’s series finale, which marks the final game before the All-Star break. Los Angeles has been held to a total of seven runs over its last 43 innings, and Matt Kemp has nine strikeouts in his last five games.

San Diego continues to receive stellar performances from its starting rotation, but the majors’ worst offense came up short again in Saturday’s 1-0 loss. Center fielder Cameron Maybin, who was hitting .311 on June 1, has seen his average drop to .250 with three hits in 22 at-bats this month. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s All-Star game after batting .307 with 12 homers and 51 RBIs, but he’s in a bit of a power drought with just one home run since May 28.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), SNLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (7-9, 2.93 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.65)

Ross was selected to the All-Star team for the first time in his five seasons, but he won’t pitch since he’s starting Sunday’s contest. The 27-year-old, who has not issued a walk in 18 straight innings, has been the Padres’ top starter while recording 117 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings. Ross is 0-3 with a 3.33 ERA in six career games (four starts) against the Dodgers, including 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA in two starts this season.

Ryu is looking to bounce back from a dismal outing against Detroit on Tuesday, when he allowed seven runs on 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings. “Nothing was working,” Ryu told reporters. “My command was not there. I learned again that with major league hitters, you can’t pitch in the middle.” Chris Denorfia has four hits in nine at-bats against Ryu, who has allowed one run in two starts covering 13 innings against San Diego this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez has missed the last two games with a sore right shoulder and will likely be rested through the All-Star break.

2. San Diego is 29-4 when scoring four or more runs.

3. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly announced that RHP Dan Haren will start Friday at St. Louis in the first game following the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 3