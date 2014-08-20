Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping they’ve rediscovered their offense just in time for a final push toward the National League West title. After scoring a total of seven runs in three losses to Milwaukee over the weekend, Los Angeles erupted for an 8-6 win in Tuesday’s series opener against visiting San Diego. Carl Crawford homered for the first time since May 23 and had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who moved 4 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the NL West.

The Dodgers continue the series Wednesday against a Padres team that has lost four of its last five and allowed at least four runs in three consecutive games. San Diego center fielder Abraham Almonte, acquired from Seattle at the July 31 trade deadline, has made a case for more playing time with 11 hits in 23 at-bats over the last seven games. Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke is scheduled for Thursday’s series finale, but he could be forced to skip a start due to elbow soreness.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN San Diego, SNLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (5-13, 4.64 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Roberto Hernandez (7-8, 3.72)

Stults has turned around his season in the second half by allowing three or fewer runs in nine of his past 10 starts. The 34-year-old, who pitched for the Dodgers from 2006-09, allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings last Thursday against St. Louis. Darwin Barney is 6-for-12 with a home run against Stults, who is 1-4 with a 3.96 ERA in six career starts against Los Angeles, including a strong seven-inning stint June 22.

Hernandez has posted a 2.25 ERA and tossed six innings in each of his two starts since being acquired from Philadelphia on Aug. 7. The 2010 All-Star owns a 2.73 ERA while limiting opponents to a .186 batting average over his last nine outings since June 23. Hernandez, who is making his second career start against San Diego, has gone 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA in 12 lifetime starts against NL West opponents.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 33-18 against divisional opponents.

2. Padres INF Yangervis Solarte is batting .286 with 12 RBIs in 23 games since being acquired in a trade from the Yankees on July 22.

3. The Dodgers optioned INF Carlos Triunfel to Triple-A Albuquerque and recalled SS Erisbel Arruebarrena.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 3