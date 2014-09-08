Preview: Padres at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw carries a major league-best 1.70 ERA into Monday’s contest against the visiting San Diego Padres, who have lost five straight. The Padres face an uphill battle against Kershaw and the Dodgers, who stand a season-high 19 games over .500 and hold a three-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West. Alexi Amarista is hitless in his last 15 at-bats for San Diego, which has scored three runs or fewer in 10 of its last 11 games.

While the Padres boast the majors’ worst offense, Los Angeles is heating up behind Adrian Gonzalez and Matt Kemp, who combined for three homers and seven RBIs in Sunday’s 7-2 win over Arizona. Kemp is 18-for-42 during his 13-game hitting streak, while Gonzalez has three homers in his last two games. Outfielder Yasiel Puig’s struggles continued Sunday as he went 0-for-2 with a walk while hitting seventh in the order, his lowest spot since joining the team last season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-5, 3.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (17-3, 1.70)

Despaigne has pitched seven innings in each of his last two starts, including Tuesday when he limited Arizona to one run on four hits. The 27-year-old hasn’t issued more than one walk in four straight outings. Despaigne, who owns a 4.45 ERA in six road starts, allowed two runs while striking out seven over seven frames in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on July 10.

Kershaw has likely already clinched his third Cy Young award and is also in the mix for MVP honors with a stellar 202-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The 26-year-old, who has gone 9-1 with a 1.72 ERA against NL West opponents this season, owns an 8-2 record with a 1.80 ERA in 12 home starts. Yasmani Grandal is 5-for-11 against Kershaw, who is 11-6 with a 2.31 ERA in 23 starts against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 40-21 against NL West opponents.

2. San Diego OF Abraham Almonte is listed as day-to-day with a sore left ankle.

3. Dodgers RHP Brandon League has not allowed a homer in 56 innings this season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 0